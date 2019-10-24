2019/20 UEFA Champions League: Erling Braut Håland is the surprise leader of the goal-scoring charts after three matchdays

Erling Braut Håland is the current top-scorer in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League.

After three matchdays of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League, all 32 teams in the group stage except Galatasaray, have found the back of the net.

The champions of France, England, and Germany - Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich respectively, are the only teams to have won each of their three group stage games and each lead their nearest competitors in their respective groups by a whopping five points.

Not surprisingly, the trio are three of the top four scoring teams in the competition this season, with Bayern leading the quartet with 13 goals followed by Red Bull Salzburg (11 goals), Manchester City (10 goals), and Paris St. Germain (9 goals).

Messi opened his account in this edition against Slavia Praha.

At the midway point of the group stage, 38 of the 48 games in the 2019-20 Champions League have been decisive, with home and away teams cumulatively winning on 19 respective occasions. Out of 10 games which ended in stalemates, three were goalless affairs, three games ended with a 1-1 scoreline and four games ended 2-2.

A total of 151 goals have been scored in this edition of the competition after 3 matchdays, with the third matchday producing 54 goals. 102 different players (excluding own goals) from 31 different teams have found the back of the net. The trio of Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Juventus have had the most number of different scorers with six apiece.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Kylian Mbappe (Paris St. Germain) on the third matchday, respectively provided the 4th and 5th hat-tricks of the 2019-20 Champions League In the process, the duo became the 128th and 129th different players respectively, to register a hat-trick in the competition.

On that note, here's a list of all the players who have found the back of the net after three matchdays in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

6 goals

Erling Braut Håland (Salzburg)

Advertisement

5 goals

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

4 goals

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Harry Kane (Tottenham) Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb)

3 goals

Mauro Icardi (Paris St. Germain) Son-Hyeong Min (Tottenham) Dries Mertens (Napoli) Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Kylian Mbappé (Paris St. Germain)

2 goals

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) Ángel Di María (Paris St. Germain) Emmanuel Bonaventure (Club Brugge) Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) Hwang Hee Chan (Salzburg) Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St. Petersburg) Quincy Promes (Ajax) Luiz Suarez (Barcelona) Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) Paulo Dybala (Juventus) Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) Lautaro Martinez (Internazioanale)

1 goal

Fernando Llorente (Napoli) Jhon Lucumi (Genk) Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg) Ally Samatta (Genk) Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg) Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha) Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) Haris Seferović (Benfica) Rodrigo (Valencia) Edson Álvarez (Ajax) Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) Thomas Meunier (Paris St. Germain) Lucas Moura (Tottenham) Daniel Podence (Olympiacos) Mathieu Valbuena (Olympiacos) Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) İlkay Gündoğan (Manchester City) Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) Marin Leovac (Dinamo Zagreb) Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) Stefan Savić (Atlético Madrid) Héctor Herrera (Atlético Madrid) Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) Dmitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) Duvan Zapata (Atalanta) Junior Moraes (Shakhtar) Manor Solomon (Shakhtar) Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) Casemiro (Real Madrid) Phil Foden (Manchester City) Milos Vulic (Crvena Zvezda) Nemanja Milunovic (Crvena Zvezda) Richmond Boakye (Crvena Zvezda) Ruben Semedo (Olympiacos) Joao Felix (Atlético Madrid) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Takumi Minamino (Salzburg) Victor Osimhen (Lille) Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) Willian (Chelsea) Artem Dzyuba (Zenit St. Petersburg) Raul de Tomas (Benfica) Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) Donny van de Beek (Ajax) Martin Terrier (Lyon) Yevhen Konoplyanka (Shakhtar) Domilson Codeiro dos Santos (Shakhtar) Dani Olmo (Dinamo) Álvaro Morata (Atlético ) Ruslan Malinovsky (Atalanta) Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich) Youssef El-Arabi (Olympiacos) Guilherme dos Santos Torres (Olympiacos) Erik Lamela (Tottenham) Alexei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) Konrad Laimer (Leipzig) Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig) Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Zenit S. Petersburg) Jan Bořil (Slavia Praha) Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) Stephen Odey (Genk) Antonio Candreva (Internazionale) Nanitamo Ikone (Lille) Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) Rafa Silva (Benfica) Pizzi (Benfica)

Own Goals

Benedikt Höwedes (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) Ruben Dias (Zenit St. Petersburg) Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha).

Sterling has been in peak form.