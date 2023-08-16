The first gameweek of the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season is officially under wraps, and it was a thrilling start filled with goals, upsets, and stellar individual performances.

For FPL managers, it was a chance to see their initial squads in action and begin evaluating potential moves before the looming Gameweek 2 deadline. While one gameweek alone is insufficient to draw definitive conclusions, the opening fixtures have provided insights into which players could be primed for a fruitful 2023–24 Premier League campaign.

Based on their displays in Gameweek 1, Let's take a look at the four best FPL performers for GW1.

#1 Raphael Varane (Manchester United, Defender)

Bonus points: 2, Total points: 14

In Manchester United's tightly contested 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, an unlikely hero emerged in veteran centre-back Raphael Varane. Tasked with leading United's backline against a lively Wolves attack, he crucially stepped up to break the deadlock with a 76th-minute header.

Varane's goal proved decisive in earning United maximum points to successfully open Erik ten Hag's Premier League campaign. The Frenchman's ability to remain composed and focused defensively while still posing a threat on set pieces paid massive FPL dividends. His 14-point haul, boosted by two bonus points, made him the highest-scoring player for Gameweek 1.

Varane has proven his goal threat and, if he can stay fit, offers far better value than United's pricier defensive options. For managers seeking nailed-on starters with goal, assist, and clean sheet potential, Varane could be a sound FPL investment heading into GW 2.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Forward)

Bonus points: 3, Total points: 13

Erling Haaland's Fantasy Premier League profile continues to soar after the Manchester City striker bagged another brace in his side's 3-0 win against Burnley. With over 5.7 million managers entrusting Haaland with the captain's armband, the Norwegian prodigy rewarded their faith with a 13-point FPL haul fueled by two clinical finishes and three bonus points.

For FPL purposes, the stats speak for themselves: Haaland promises to be a points machine that will reward patient managers willing to allocate significant funds. While his massive £14.0 million price tag initially limits flexibility, Haaland has already proven capable of delivering a plethora of goals and assists.

With fixtures against Newcastle, Brentford, and Fulham up next, Haaland is an must-have FPL option to have heading into GW2.

#3 Alexander Isak (Newcastle United, Forward)

Bonus pts: 3, Total pts: 13

Newcastle United's club-record signing Alexander Isak gave a phenomenal two-goal display to spearhead the 5-1 demolition of Aston Villa. Isak came agonizingly close to netting a hat-trick, only to be denied by a quality Emi Martinez save.

Isak fully justified his relatively hefty price tag and demonstrated why Newcastle were so keen on signing this young Swedish phenom. His 13-point display courtesy of a brace also earned maximum bonus FPL points.

The young gun has instantly emerged as an interesting differential pick capable of finding the back of the net against any opponent. With Newcastle's attractive run of fixtures, Isak could be set for a prolific Premier League campaign.

4. Rodrigo (Manchester City, Midfielder)

Bonus pts: 2, Total pts: 13

Operating as City's deep-lying midfielder, Rodri provided the assist for the opener against Burnley before sealing the victory with a brilliant second-half strike.

Rodri's well-rounded 13-point performance showcased his unique Fantasy appeal as an inexpensive midfielder who can supplement his defensive duties with occasional attacking returns. At just £5.5 million, the Spaniard offers security through his ball-winning and distribution skills while still possessing the technique and vision to contribute goals and assists.

With Rodri anchoring the midfield, he stands out as a differential and could very well outperform his modest price tag.

FPL Team of the Week for GW 1

Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno (Fulham) - Bonus points 3, Total points 12

Defenders

Raphael Varane (Manchester Utd) - Bonus points 2, Total points 14

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester Utd) - Bonus points 3, Total points 12

Axel Disasi (Chelsea) - Bonus points 3, Total points 11

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) - Bonus points 3, Total points 9

Midfielders

Rodrigo (Manchester City) - Bonus points 2, Total points 13

Harvey Barnes (Newcastle Utd) - Bonus points 2, Total points 11

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - Bonus points 3, Total points 10

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - Bonus points 3, Total points 13

Alexander Isak (Newcastle Utd) - Bonus points 3, Total points 13

Yoane Wissa (Brentford) - Bonus points 3, Total points 9

Total pts: 127

