21 musicians and the football clubs they support

The greatest players who have graced the game have compared the beautiful game to the art form of music in various ways through the years.

11 Feb 2017

Music and football have a lot in common than most people think. The greatest players who have graced the game have compared the beautiful game to the art form of music in various ways through the years. As Ronaldinho recently wrote in The Player’s Tribune in his article ‘Letter To My Younger Self’: “When you have a football at your feet, you are free. You are happy. It’s almost like you are hearing music. That feeling will make you want to spread joy to others.”

While Zinedine Zidane heralded the intertwining of music and football in his life growing up in a poor suburb of Marseille in France. In his interview with The Guardian in 2004, he said: “I was lucky to come from a difficult area. It teaches you not just about football but also life. There were lots of kids from different races and poor families. People had to struggle to get through the day. Music was important. Football was the easy part.”

Football and music transcend the mind and reach the soul. Whether it’s your favourite team scoring a great goal or defending one, or a piece of melody and lyric that touches you, these little moments are the culmination of creative and hard-working minds reaching out through technology to make you feel joyous.

Not surprisingly a lot of the musicians both current and from the past have supported football teams. With the Grammy Awards coming up, we decided to put the record straight about musicians and the clubs they support. This list consists of the musicians who have supported and currently support their favourite football teams.

#21 Oasis - Manchester City

The notorious brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher who are known as Oasis are life-long Manchester City fans. We’ve all probably sung ‘Wonderwall’ at some point in our lives after precisely 4 or more drinks.

Oasis are well known for hit numbers like ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’. Both brothers Noel and Liam support Manchester City and grew up in Manchester itself. Liam was quoted saying, “I love Mancini (former Manchester City and Premier League winning manager), he is nearly as cool as me,” back when Roberto Mancini was City boss.

His brother Noel admitted to “crying like a baby” when Sergio Aguero scored THAT famous goal that won Manchester City the Premier League title back in 2011/12. The older Gallagher said in one interview, ”The first game my dad ever took me to was City v Newcastle United at Maine Road in 1971. That was it; City became my team.”

Noel Gallagher even interviewed Pep Guardiola at the start of the 2016/17 season.

You could say they’re pretty die-hard.

# 20 KISS - Chelsea

This is perhaps the strangest of all. KISS are an iconic rock band from the United States, and you would have probably seen their trademark logo on t-shirts, but they are most well known for their distinct white and black painted faces while performing.

Just last year they pledged their allegiance to Premier League leaders Chelsea via a video message that the Stamford Bridge club posted on their official twitter handle. They reminded the Stamford Bridge club that 2016/17 was their season. Brilliant!

KISS formed in the mid to late 1970’s and have been around for a while. They have also been influences to many current and legendary musicians such as – Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Maynard James Keenan – the iconic ‘Tool’ and ‘A Perfect Circle’ front-man, who wrote in his autobiography about listening to KISS a lot when he was younger.