24-year-old Barcelona star could end up renewing contract with the club - Reports

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele could reportedly renew his contract with the Catalan giants in the coming weeks. The Frenchman's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes.net, Dembele's representatives and Barcelona officials could meet once again to discuss the extension of the 24-year-old's contract with the club.

Dembele looked set to leave the club during the January transfer window after rejecting multiple contract extension offers from the Catalan giants. The Frenchman was reportedly asked to leave Barcelona by club's manager Xavi.

Despite being linked with a move to PSG and Chelsea, Dembele failed to secure a transfer away from Camp Nou during the January transfer window.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been reintegrated into Barcelona's squad by Xavi despite his contract situation with the club. Dembele produced impressive cameos in both legs of Barcelona's tie with Napoli in the Round of 32 stage of the Europa League.

He provided an assist in the club's 4-1 win over Valencia on February 2. Dembele then scored a goal and provided two assists in the club's 4-0 demolition of Athletic Bilbao in La Liga last weekend. In all, he has scored two goals and provided five assists in 17 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

Xavi has made it clear that Ousmane Dembele is part of his plans and an integral member of his squad. This has resulted in the player reconsidering his future with the club.

The Blaugrana have won four of their last five games in La Liga and currently sit in third place in the league table, just seven points behind second-placed Sevilla with a game in hand over Julen Lopetigui's side.

The club have vastly improved under Xavi, who seems to be leading the Spanish giants in the right direction. Ousmane Dembele could therefore be enticed into signing a contract extension with the club in order to be part of Xavi's project with the club.

GOAL @goal



Barcelona is a happy place to be right now Ousmane Dembele scores his first league goal for nine months.Barcelona is a happy place to be right now Ousmane Dembele scores his first league goal for nine months.Barcelona is a happy place to be right now 😍 https://t.co/ccKhDtW14Z

PSG will closely monitor Ousmane Dembele contract situation at Barcelona

Elche CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

PSG were believed to be one of the clubs interested in signing Ousmane Dembele during the January transfer window. The club are monitoring Dembele's contract situation with the Blaugrana and could resume their pursuit of the 24-year-old if he rejects the chance to extend his deal with the Catalan giants.

PSG reportedly view Dembele as the ideal replacement for veteran forward Angel Di Maria. The Argentine has been a key player for PSG since joining the club from Manchester United in the summer of 2015.

He has scored 91 goals and provided 115 assists in 288 appearances for the French giants, helping the club win four Ligue 1 titles, five Coupe de France titles, and four Coupe de la Ligue titles.

PSGNewsINT @PSGNewsINT Paris Saint-Germain are still interested in Ousmane Dembélé (24) and would want to recruit him to replace Angel Di Maria (34).



Di Maria's contract ends this Summer of June 30. Paris Saint-Germain are still interested in Ousmane Dembélé (24) and would want to recruit him to replace Angel Di Maria (34).Di Maria's contract ends this Summer of June 30. 🚨Paris Saint-Germain are still interested in Ousmane Dembélé (24) and would want to recruit him to replace Angel Di Maria (34).Di Maria's contract ends this Summer of June 30.

Di Maria's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season. According to Pianeta Milan, AC Milan are keen to sign Di Maria on a free transfer this summer. The 34-year-old has spent six and a half years at PSG and could therefore seek a new challenge as he enters the twilight of his career.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava