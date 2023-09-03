3 most awaited UEFA Champions League group stage games in 2023

The UEFA Champions League has returned to centre stage and how! The draw this past week came up with plenty of surprises and drama as 32 clubs look to battle it out to dethrone reigning champions Manchester City.

While the draw has been much more kind to Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, the same can't be said about Paris Saint Germain, AC Milan and Manchester United.

While Group F will be filled with box office clashes, other groups aren't far behind when it comes to mouth-watering action. Both Bayern Munich and Arsenal will have to avoid potential slip-ups against Copenhagen and Sevilla respectively.

So, without any further ado, let's look at the three most awaited group stage matchups in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season.

#3. Napoli vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

The presence of Napoli and Real Madrid is likely to make Group C one-sided, the actual battle will take place between the two giants for the top spot in the group.

Union Berlin and Braga are unlikely to pose much threat to the reigning Italian champions and the 14-time European champions. However, both Napoli and Madrid will be looking to seal the top spot to avoid a seeded opponent in the round of 16 ties.

Napoli avoided facing Real Madrid last season by finishing first in Group A ahead of Liverpool. Consequently, the Reds had to face the Spanish giants, who ultimately dumped them out of the competition.

Meanwhile, Real will also look to dodge a bullet by finishing ahead of Napoli. Los Blancos are already suffering from a major injury crisis due to the prolonged absence of Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao. So, they will look to be a seeded team in the round of 16.

Both Napoli and Real Madrid have begun the season with consecutive victories. Hence, it would be fascinating to see them battling it out on the biggest stage football has to offer.

The game played at Naples will play a big role in deciding the outcome of the group. Last season, Napoli beat Liverpool 4-1 on their way to topping the group stage. It will be interesting to see how they fare against the most successful club in the competition.

#2. AC Milan vs. Paris Saint Germain

Nasser Al-Khelaifi's PSG side are yet to win the Champions league.

Group F is probably the only group in which all four teams can claim the top two spots. However, the game that will hold more importance over the rest of the games will be played at San Siro between AC Milan and PSG.

PSG are slight favorites to qualify for the round-of-16 as table toppers because of Mbappe's presence and PSG's emphasis on building a team under Luis Enrique. However, when it comes to the Champions League, AC Milan are no slouch either.

Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Yunus Musah, and Samuel Chukwueze are all great additions to a side that reached the semi-finals last season. Their progress under Stefano Pioli has been slow and steady and they will pose a threat to the rest of the group.

PSG's toughest test away from home will come against AC Milan. The Parisians have turned over a new leaf following the departure of Lionel Messi and Neymar. So, a trip to San Siro will prove to be a litmus test for Luis Enrique and his young squad.

A defeat in this game could spell disaster for both sides, particularly AC Milan. The Rossoneri will need to claim a victory over PSG at their home if they wish to top the group.

The rest of the big clubs in the group in the form of Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United are no pushovers either. Both teams will need to top their group to avoid meeting a title contender in the round of 16.

#1. Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich

Harry Kane will be key to Bayern's hopes in the Champions league this season.

Both Manchester United and Bayern Munich are European royalty. The two European powerhouses share nine Champions League titles between them (Bayern six times, United three) and they never expect mediocrity in the Champions League.

However, the two teams are not close to the levels they set during their title-winning run in Europe over the years. While United have failed to reach the final of the competition in over a decade, Bayern have failed to replicate their treble-winning form of the 2019-20 season.

But, Bayern are much closer to reaching the levels set by Manchester City last season. Their summer move for Harry Kane has elevated their status as one of the top three contenders for the title alongside Real Madrid and Manchester City.

On the other hand, Manchester United's patchy away form against the Premier League bigwigs has been a big headache for Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils failed to win away from home against the traditional big six last season. Besides, they lost away to Spurs this season as well.

Hence, the fact that the Dutchman will have to travel the Munich to face Bayern would give him sleepless nights. Copenhagen were unbeaten at home against City, Dortmund, and Sevilla last season. Galatasaray are no pushovers too away from home. So, in essence, none of the teams in their group will be an easy target for United.

Hence, the game against Bayern at Old Trafford will play a key role in United’s Champions League campaign. Besides, the game at Old Trafford will also be the toughest test for the Germans in the group stage. Anything less than three points could have a huge say on either clubs’ European campaigns respectively.