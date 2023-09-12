3 big games to look forward to across the big five leagues (September 2023)

The big five leagues across Europe have all started with plenty of twists and turns at the beginning of the season. While there have been some familiar storylines, the presence of some exciting matchups early on in the season has changed the dynamics of the league standings.

While the Premier League saw the dominance of Man City come to the fore, Liverpool and Tottenham pulled out a few pleasant surprises of their own to make the league more interesting. Meanwhile, Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Manchester United continued their struggle for form heading into the international break.

Real Madrid are at the top of La Liga standings with a perfect record in four matches, courtesy of Jude Bellingham's heroics. Girona and Barcelona are on 10 points each, having succumbed to one draw from their four games. Atletico Madrid are on seven points, although having played one game less. It makes it a close contest in Spain in the early days.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich started the season with three wins on the trot despite struggling for fluidity. However, a new threat has emerged for Bayern with Bayer Leverkusen toppling the German giants heading into the international break (ahead courtesey of goals scored).

In Italy, both Inter Milan and AC Milan have had flawless starts but champions Napoli were handed a big lesson at Lazio. Juventus showed promising signs early on in the season, but a draw against Bologna indicates they are still miles off their peak.

In France, Paris Saint-Germain came roaring back to life once Kylian Mbappe was included in the starting XI. A victory over last season’s runner-up Lens, was a big step in the right direction. However, Monaco has come all guns blazing, and the Parisians will find it hard to fend off challenges from Lens and Marseille.

So, as the international break comes to a close, let’s look at three of the biggest games across the big five European leagues in September 2023.

#3. Bayern vs Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso has revived Bayer Leverkusen and how!

Despite Harry Kane’s arrival, Bayern Munich have looked like a work in progress under Thomas Tuchel. A tight 2-1 win against Monchengladbach on matchday 3 saw them remain on course with Bayer Leverkusen going into the international break.

With 10 victories and five draws over the last 10 years, Monchengladbach has been the ultimate bogey team for Bayern. Hence, the fact that they went on to win the game after being pegged back speaks volumes about their title credentials.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, has been a class apart since Xabi Alonso’s arrival. They played at the top four levels of the Bundesliga for much of last season and if not for a dismal start, could have finished in the Champions League spots.

After playing at a high level for much of last season, Alonso’s team has begun this season strongly. After taking down RB Leipzig in their opening game, they pummeled Monchengladbach and Darmstadt with a combined scoreline of 8-1.

While it is still early in the title race, both Bayern and Leverkusen have shown immense potential so far this season. Hence, an early season title showdown could prove to be just as crucial to win the league title if things go down the wire.

#2. Arsenal vs Tottenham

Arsenal need to find their groove soon.

After an exceptional campaign last time out, Arsenal have looked off the pace this season. While three wins and a draw in four games is still an impressive return, their performances would not have done anything to please Mikel Arteta.

Against United, the Gunners struggled to convert chances and could have come away with a draw or worse on any other day. However, two late goals gave them all three points against the Red Devils.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have not looked like a team under transition at all. Ange Postecoglou’s side has mostly looked settled and solid under the new boss. Against Burnley, they displayed the spectacular side of their game by hitting five past the newly-promoted side.

The club have not looked as if they miss Harry Kane’s service. The creative spark has been kept alive by James Maddison, whereas Son and Dejen Kulusevski have looked in great touch as well.

After narrowly missing out on the league, the Gunners will want to go one better this time out. Big games like these will go a long way in determining whether Arteta's side has what it takes to win the Premier League title or not.

#1. Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham will be a key player for Real this season.

Real Madrid have suffered plenty of setbacks at the beginning of the season. After parting ways with Karim Benzema, Los Blancos failed to land Kylian Mbappe yet again. Besides, the long-term injuries to Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao have further exacerbated the situation at the Bernabeu.

However, new signing Jude Bellingham has continued to mask Real’s issues on the pitch. The Englishman has scored five goals in four appearances for Los Blancos. More importantly, his all-action displays from the middle of the pitch have also aided Los Blancos in both defensive and offensive transitions.

Atletico, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold so far this season. A drab draw away to Betis was followed by a 7-0 blowout of Mallorca in which both Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay shined.

The form they displayed in the second half of last season indicates Diego Simeone’s side is still capable of challenging Barcelona and Real Madrid. Los Rojiblancos just need to find the consistency that made them so imperious in the latter half of last season.

The Madrid derby could prove to be an early title clash this season.