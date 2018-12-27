×
3 Big-money transfers that could happen this January

Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.29K   //    27 Dec 2018, 21:56 IST

Douglas Costa could be on his way to Manchester United
Douglas Costa could be on his way to Manchester United

The January transfer window is approaching. It commences on 1 January and will last for the whole month. It's a well-known fact that teams are not so active in this transfer period as they are in the summer.

However, some of the biggest transfers have happened during this time. For example, January 2018 was full of some incredible transfers: Philippe Coutinho moving to Barcelona from Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk moving from Southampton to Liverpool, Alexis Sanchez making his move to Old Trafford and many others.

So, tempted with this experience we can expect another big money transfers to happen this January. In this article, we will analyze 3 big-money transfers that could happen in the upcoming transfer window.

#1 Gonzalo Higuain (from Juventus to Chelsea)

Gonzalo Higuain: Can he solve Chelsea's striking problems?
Gonzalo Higuain: Can he solve Chelsea's striking problems?

This summer, Maurizio Sarri was appointed as Chelsea's new manager. The Italian has brought a new, attacking style of play to Stamford Bridge which they have been waiting for years. However, in order to complete that system, he desperately needs a world-class striker.

Sarri now uses Eden Hazard in the center of his forward line after his disappointment with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud. His first wish for the January transfer window is Gonzalo Higuain, with whom Sarri has already worked.

In their period at Napoli, Gonzalo Higuain was arguably the best striker in the world. In his last season at the San Paolo, Higuain scored 36 league goals before moving to Juventus. Gonzalo Higuain plays for Juventus, as he is only on a one-year loan at Milan. The probability of this transfer is very high as all sides are interested to realise this. Alvaro Morata could go in the opposite direction to the Gennaro Gatusso's team.

