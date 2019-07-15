Fantasy Premier League: 3 budget goalkeepers to have in your FPL side | FPL Scout

Some popular goalkeeping options from the previous season of FPL

For the forthcoming season of Fantasy Premier League, price changes have ensured that managers are not spoiled for choice when it comes to budget goalkeepers.

The likes of Lukasz Fabianksi, Ben Foster and Rui Patricio were all popular options in the previous edition and were priced at £4.5 million for the 2018/19 season. The trio represented brilliant value for FPL managers, going on to accumulate 143,129 and 118 points respectively.

With the 2019/20 season of FPL around the corner, let's look at some budget goalkeeping options. For the sake of consistency, the shortlisted goalkeepers will be priced at £4.5 million or lesser.

#1 Angus Gunn - £4.5 million

Angus Gunn could prove to be a shrewd choice as a differential

Southampton have had a whole host of first-choice goalkeepers since their return to the top flight in 2013.

The likes of Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster remain on the books of the south-coast club but Angus Gunn has established himself as the undisputed #1 between the sticks and looks set to carry on from where he left off last season.

Coming at a modest price, Gunn could be a terrific option if he's chosen alongside another budget goalkeeper, which would allow managers to harness maximum potential from the pair if the fixtures are suitable.

The Saints steadied the ship and picked up some notable scalps after Ralph Hassenhutl's appointment and since the turn of the year, Gunn was one of the first names on the team sheet.

Southampton have cemented their Premier League status in recent years and for £4.5 million, Gunn represents a fantastic option for FPL managers as the Saints look for a place in the top half of the table this season.

#2 Tom Heaton - £4.5 million

Tom Heaton looks set to be popular among FPL managers once again

Another Englishman on the list, Tom heaton has had a tumultuous time in the past 2 years. After an unfortunate injury at the start of the 2017/18 season, fellow countryman Nick Pope took his spot between the sticks and went on to make a big impression.

A year later, Pope was also sidelined with a long-term injury and Sean Dyche opted to draft in the experienced Joe Hart in his place, leaving Heaton at a bit of a crossroads in his career.

With his injury woes finally behind him, Heaton will look to make up for lost time and Burnley look to beat the drop once again.

The Clarets have never had the best team on paper but their doggedness combined with some resolute defending has has seen them earn widespread praise across the globe and Burnley's defensive solidarity allows managers to exploit some of their budget options, with Heaton a leading candidate.

The likes of Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Nick Pope and Tom Heaton himself have all been popular among FPL managers since Burnley regained promotion and with the Clarets looking well set to beat the drop once again, Heaton could prove to be a terrific budget option once again to guard the posts.

#3 Ralf Fährmann - £4.5 million

Ralf Fahrmann is expected to start the season as the first choice goalkeeper

Norwich City snapped up Ralf Fahrmann on a loan deal from Schalke and the German's experience could prove invaluable for the Cannaries' survival hopes.

The 30 year-old played Champions League football with Schalke last season and comes with a glowing reputation, having amassed over 150 appearances for the Royal Blues.

Fahrmann is expected to come in to the first team picture straightaway in place of Tim Krul and with Norwich coming up against European Champions Liverpool in their opening encounter in the Premier League, the German will be eager to hit the ground running immediately.

What's the strategy?

When it comes to choosing goalkeepers, managers generally tend to adopt one of two strategies: opt for one of the big guns and back him for the entirety of the season or choose two budget goalkeepers who work well together as a rotation pair.

Alisson Becker and Ederson are the two premier options between the sticks and with Manchester City and Liverpool all set to dominate the Premier League season once again, the Brazilian pair will be on the back of a lot of managers' minds.

The second strategy involves choosing two cut-price goalkeepers and managers should seek out pairings that offer the best potential for clean sheets.

It's advisable to be on the lookout for a pair of goalkeepers who have good fixtures between them, allowing managers to use them interchangeably based on who has the easier fixture for the week.

The 2019/20 edition of Fantasy Premier League is less than a month away and with that in mind, who have you chosen to start the season between the sticks? Let us know in the comments below!