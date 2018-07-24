Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 budget midfielders you should consider for Fantasy Premier League

Dhruv Maniyar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.12K   //    24 Jul 2018, 02:50 IST

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League
Kenedy in action

Fantasy Premier League is back and with that comes the pain of trying to find the best possible team for the season or for that matter, the week. We all are familiar with the big names such as Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero, Eden Hazard and so on.

Not only are these players extremely costly but it is often the players with smaller values who make the difference. Simply put more than 25% of FPL players will own Salah and so if Salah does well then 25% of FPL players do well.

A high majority of FPL players will own players such as Kante and while Kante is a phenomenal player but he is simply not a good fantasy pick. It is the attack-minded budget players which make the difference.

These according to me are the players with a lower ownership and a value of less than or equal to £5.5 million. Players such as Wilfried Zaha were once budget midfielders which makes this category intriguing to Fantasy Premier League players. With that in mind, let us look at 3 budget midfielders who will be great FPL picks for the 2018/19 FPL campaign.

#1 Kenedy - Newcastle United (£5.0m)

Kenedy is on loan from Chelsea at Newcastle and is available in Fantasy Premier League for £5.0m. Kennedy is a flashy Brazilian winger with blistering pace and skill. Frankly, I would look at all Chelsea players who are on loan and playing in the Premier League as all of them are highly talented.

In his 13 appearances for Newcastle last season, Kenedy scored two goals and assisted two goals and is expected to improve on that tally this coming season. Kenedy would be a much better buy compared to players such a Nemanja Matic or Victor Wanyama who are all in the similar price range.

The fixture list for Newcastle is not kind in the beginning as they face Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their first five games and so I would wait for a while before buying Kenedy but I would definitely keep my eye on him as he is not only a good player but also a good "FPL" player.

1 / 3 NEXT
Dhruv Maniyar
CONTRIBUTOR
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
