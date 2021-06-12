3 centre-backs Barcelona should consider signing this summer

Following the disappointment they experienced in the latter phase of the recently concluded campaign, Barcelona will be looking to come back better next season. The Catalans will need to make some vital signings if they want their squad to be competitive and fight for every trophy.

The main area that let Ronald Koeman's men down last term was the center of defense. Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet both had outings to forget. Oscar Mingueza lacked experience and Ronald Araujo's influence was hampered by constant injuries.

Barcelona have made a good move signing ex-La Masia prodigy Eric Garcia as a free agent. But the Catalan giants still need one or two more additions to tighten their defense before the upcoming campaign kicks off.

Given their limited budget, Los Blaugrana can't splash much cash on any recruitment. Nevertheless, they still should be able to find some decent options from the market.

The budget-friendly centre-backs Barcelona can target

#3 Pau Torres

Pau Torres - One of the next big things in La Liga

Villareal centre-back Pau Torres is one of Barcelona's finest options to strengthen their backline ahead of the upcoming campaign. At 24, the Spaniard has a long career ahead of him, which means Barcelona can count on him as one of their stars for the future.

Despite his age, Torres is already one of the best centre-backs in La Liga. He made 44 appearances for his team across all competitions last season, with three goals and two assists to his name.

No wonder Manchester United are doing all they can to convince him of a move to Old Trafford.

Torres would be a perfect fit for Barcelona's system. He is competent on the ball, with excellent passing skills, pace and great aerial ability. He's been a reliable figure for the Yellow Submarines over the last couple of years and it's beneficial that he already has experience in La Liga.

The Spaniard wouldn't cost much. He is valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt. Considering Barcelona's financial situation at the moment, they just can't let this opportunity pass them by.

