3 Chelsea players that can take over the No.10 jersey following Eden Hazard's departure

Mseri Brian
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
414   //    27 Jul 2019, 10:39 IST

Eden Hazard will be missed at Chelsea.
Eden Hazard will be missed at Chelsea.

The iconic No.10 jersey is always associated with stardom and only the “best” players from their respective teams are given the honour to put on this jersey number for their respective clubs.

Chelsea is no different. For the last four years Eden Hazard, one of the best players (and arguably the best) in the Premier League before he made his dream move to Real Madrid, was that player for Chelsea. The following Chelsea players are possible contenders to take over Hazard’s jersey number.

#3 Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is only 20 years old
Christian Pulisic is only 20 years old

Christian Pulisic joined Chelsea during the 2018-19 season's January transfer window from Borussia Dortmund before being loaned back to the German club for the remainder of the season. Despite being only 20 years old, Pulisic is an experienced top-flight player having three seasons of first-team football at Borussia Dortmund under his belt.

His dribbling skills and ability to take on players has seen him compared to Eden Hazard, comparisons he has since dismissed. The young American captains his national team and yes, he puts on the no 10 shirts.

#2 Willian

Messi and Willian at Copa América 2019
Messi and Willian at Copa América 2019

Willian can be a frustrating player to watch sometimes much to the disappointment of many Chelsea fans given his talents and ability. His decision-making and attitude can be poor. That’s not going to change any time soon given is on the wrong side of 30.

On his day he can be unstoppable and can win matches on his own mostly because of how good he is on dead balls. Not forgetting he was Chelsea’s best player during José Mourinho’s last season at Stamford Bridge. He has been quoted saying that the club has offered him the jersey no 10 and he will take offer although the club is yet to confirm.

#1 Callum Hudson-Odoi

The future is bright for Chelsea
The future is bright for Chelsea
Callum Hudson-Odoi is considered to be the biggest prospect to come out of the successful youth system at Chelsea Football Club. Expectations are quite high from those around him. He has been tipped to fill the void left behind by Eden Hazard. Last season was quite an eventful one for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The youngster made his first national team start before he made a Premier League start for Chelsea. He was also subject to several bids from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.

His performances were good especially in the Europa League where he contributed four goals before he suffered a season-ending injury back in April. It's fair to say his chances of getting more playing time - once he returns from injury of course - are higher under Frank Lampard given the transfer ban on Chelsea.

The club needs him to sign a new contract soon. He is rumoured to have agreed on a new £100,000-a-week Chelsea contract and his representatives requested the No.10 shirt as a part of the new deal.

