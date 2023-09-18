The 2023-24 football season is underway across Europe. We have witnessed a handful of action across Europe's top five leagues with at least four match-weeks in each league.

Some clubs have started the campaign in good form, while others are still struggling to get on their feet. Starting a new campaign on a good note is a major boost for a team as it helps build their confidence and morale ahead of the long season.

A good number of clubs in the top five leagues have put in decent performances, but three clubs in particular can be singled out for having kept a 100 percent record thus far.

Without further ado, this article will look at the three clubs in the top five European leagues with a perfect record so far in the 2023-24 season.

#3 Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Serie A TIM

Last season UEFA Champions League finalist Inter Milan has started the 2023-24 Serie A season like a house on fire. Simeone Inzaghi's side are looking like early favorites for the Scudetto this season with four wins from four games played so far.

The Nerrazzuris have been ruthless in front of goal as well as solid in defence. They have scored 13 goals and conceded just one. Inter began the campaign with a resounding 2-0 victory over Monza at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The scoreline was the same when they faced Cagliari in match-week two.

The 19-times league winners then saw off Fiorentina by four unreplied goals before the first international break of the season. However, the icing on the cake was the recent 5-1 thrashing of city neighbors AC Milan.

Lautuaro Martinez has been Inter's best player in their early season scintillating form. The Argentine forward has netted five goals and provided one assist in four appearances for the club this term.

#2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA Sports

Another club with a perfect record so far this season is Real Madrid. Los Blancos are the only team in La Liga yet to drop a point after five games. They are currently on a winning streak of five consecutive matches.

This impressive performance means Carlo Ancelotti's team sits atop the La Liga table with 15 points, two points above rivals Barcelona who are in second place. The Madrid club has secured victories over Athletic Bilbao, Almeria, Celta Vigo, and Getafe.

They recently came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. So far, they have scored 10 goals and conceded three. Summer signing Jude Bellingham has been a standout performer for the club. The 20-year-old who joined Madrid in the summer from Borussia Dortmund has registered five goals and an assist in five appearances.

#1 Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's team are on a five-game winning streak

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City are looking like the team to beat this season. After securing a historic treble last term, Pep Guardiola's side are out to stamp their dominance in the new campaign.

So far, they have won all their league games and sit comfortably at the summit of the table. City saw off Burnley 3-0 in the opening game of the season. They then earned hard-fought 1-0 and 2-1 victories over Newcastle United and Sheffield United respectively.

The Cityzens thrashed Fulham 5-1 at the Etihad and continued their streak with a 3-1 comeback victory over West Ham United over the weekend. They are looking poised for a fourth consecutive league title.

Talisman Erling Haaland leads the Golden Boot race with seven goals from five matches. He has also created an assist in the process.