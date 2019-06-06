3 Clubs Real Madrid would have to battle for Christian Eriksen's signature

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Christian Eriksen got the rumour mills spinning when he stated that he is open to the idea of leaving Tottenham Hotspur for a new challenge, with Real Madrid heavily linked with him.

The Danish international has been spectacular since arriving at Spurs from Ajax in 2013, going on to cement his standing as one of the best playmakers in the world.

However, nether his trophy cabinet nor his renumeration matches his talent level as Tottenham for all of their progress over the years, have not quite been able to match his ambitions.

In six season in north London, Eriksen is yet to win a major trophy, while his current weekly wage of £75,000 is ridiculous to say the least, and his desire to leave the club is understandable.

Real Madrid have expressed an interest in the 27-year-old, and with just one year left on his present contract with Tottenham, Los Blancos are likely to get him at a cut price.

Nevertheless, Eriksen's supreme performance levels means that there are a number of clubs interested in his services, and Real Madrid would have to act fast if they are to secure his signature. In this piece, we shall be listing three clubs who could battle it out with Real Madrid for Eriksen.

#3 Inter Milan

Antonio Conte is Inter Milan's new manager

Inter Milan would embark on a new era next season, following the appointment of Antonio Conte as their new manager in place of Luciano Spalletti.

Understandably, the former Chelsea boss would attempt to rebuild the squad and he has drawn up a list of players he wants as he attempts to profile players who would fit into his playing pattern.

The Nerrazurri have reportedly entered the race to sign Eriksen as they are said to have contacted the 27-year-old's agent concerning a proposed move to the San Siro.

