3 elite clubs that have rejected the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of many elite footballers who have made headlines in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Manchester United star has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, just one season after returning for a second spell at the club.

Manchester United's failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League is one major reason why the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is seeking a transfer. The Red Devils finished sixth in the 2021-22 campaign, recording one of their lowest points total (58).

The Portuguese ace, however, had a good season, scoring 24 goals and registering three assists in his 38 appearances across all competitions last season.

The prospect of playing in the Europa League is one the enigmatic striker is not familiar with. Since his Champions League debut against VfB Stuggart in 2003, he has always been a part of the competition.

His decision is said to be driven by a desire to play in the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window per The Times.His decision is said to be driven by a desire to play in the Champions League. 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United should the club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window per The Times.His decision is said to be driven by a desire to play in the Champions League. https://t.co/S6Lv1vYlYN

As reported by ESPN, Ronaldo has informed the the board at Old Trafford that he is willing to leave should a lucrative offer come along. However, it seems that the 37-year-old might eventually stay put at Old Trafford as some clubs who are capable of recruiting him have backed off from a possible deal.

Ronaldo's wages are enormous, which means only a few elite clubs in the world can afford his services. Without further ado, let's take a look at the three elite clubs that have passed out on the opportunity to sign the Portuguese icon this summer.

#3 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are among the elite clubs that the Manchester United forward has been linked with this summer. According to ESPN, his agent Jorge Mendes offered the Portuguese to the Qatari-owned club.

However, PSG rejected their proposal to bring the wantaway star to the Parc de Prince. It is reported that the club doesn't see the United star as a needed asset at the moment, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar already in their ranks.

His huge salary was another reason why the Parisians opted out of a possible deal. Ronaldo currently earns around £500,000 per week at Manchester United, and the club are not willing to add him to their already heavy payroll.

#2 Bayern Munich

Another elite club that passed out on the opportunity to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is Bayern Munich. Ronaldo was linked with a move to the Allianz Arena following Robert Lewandowski's decision to leave the club this summer.

According to the Mirror, the 37-year-old was on the club's list of possible replacements for Lewandowski. However, Bayern's club director Hasan Salihamidzic has refuted the claim, stating that the Bavarians are not interested in the Portuguese.

Reacting to the speculation, Bayern's manager Julian Nagelsmann said:

“I saw all rumours on my interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, but that’s not true.”

Ronaldo's salary and age are rumored to be two major factors as to why Bayern rejected a possible transfer.

#1 Chelsea

Chelsea have been linked with a host of top stars this summer, including Ronaldo. The Blues are in search of a goal poacher following Romelu Lukaku's loan transfer to Inter Milan.

The Athletic reported that club owner Todd Boehly allegedly met with Jorge Mendes over the Portuguese's potential move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, the West-Londoners opted out of a possible transfer for the Manchester United ace after consultations with head coach Thomas Tuchel.

As seen via the Guardian, Tuchel admitted that the club considered the 37-year-old, but he wasn't a top priority.

