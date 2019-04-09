×
3 clubs that could still win a treble this season

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
142   //    09 Apr 2019, 19:18 IST

Ajax are in terrific form and could win the treble once again.
Ajax are in terrific form and could win the treble once again.

A treble-winning season, where a team becomes the National League Champions, Continental Champions, and Domestic Cup Winners - is a dream for every club in the world. However, only 8 clubs under UEFA jurisdiction have been able to win the treble till date.

Winning the National League can be a daunting task in itself. Winning a domestic cup requires a lot of steel as well. And to win the UEFA Champions League, one has to be the best of the best in Europe. To achieve all three in one season is one of the hardest tasks in the world.

Which brings us to these three clubs. All the three clubs mentioned here have been in fine form this season and are in the hunt of the near impossible once again. So which three clubs could still win a treble this season? Read on to find out.

#3 Manchester City


Manchester City v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester City v Cardiff City - Premier League

The Premier League giants have already won the League Cup this season and could also have a domestic treble by the end of the season. City are through to the finals of the FA Cup, are in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and are also well placed to defend their Premier League trophy.

In the FA Cup, City had a relatively easy run, seeing off Rotherham, Burnley and Newport City at the start. Their first real test was against Swansea in the quarterfinals, when the Swans took them to the wire and City had to toil to win 3-2.

The semi-final against Brighton was also narrowly contested, but City won 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Gabriel Jesus. They will be up against a resolute Watford side in the final, but there’s no doubt that Pep Guardiola’s men are favorites.

In the UEFA Champions League, City lost their first game, at home against Lyon. However, it remains their only defeat. After convincingly seeing off Schalke in the round of 16, City face old foes Tottenham in the quarter-finals. Guardiola's team has already defeated Spurs once this season in the Premier League and remains the favorites to progress to the semi-Finals. Based on their current form, the reigning Premier League Champions are competent enough to go all the way and lift the trophy in May.

In the Premier League, they are currently in second, 2 points behind Liverpool at the top, but City do have a game in hand. Their next 6 games are relatively tougher – they face Tottenham and Manchester United, while Liverpool do not have any top 6 opposition. However, you cannot bet against Pep Guardiola masterminding 6 wins in 6 games.

As such, City remain on course for a historic treble by the end of this season, even though it will not be an easy task.

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
