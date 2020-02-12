3 clubs that could stop Liverpool from defending the Champions League this season

Last season's UEFA Champions League winners - Liverpool FC

Following several action-packed and exciting group stage face-offs, the Champions League is about to get even more interesting with its Round of 16 encounters only a few days away from now. European powerhouses are already gearing up in anticipation for the next matches. Once again, all eyes will be on last season's champions, Liverpool.

The Reds are rising in momentum once again as we approach the business end of the campaign. They are in a league of their own in the Premier League, currently topping the table with 73 points from 25 games. They will also face Atlético Madrid by next week Tuesday for a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The red-hot form of Jurgen Klopp's men has inspired many to tip them to emulate Real Madrid and defend the coveted title. However, that might not end up being the case as there are a few clubs who are also determined to win the European tournament. Without further ado, below are three teams who could outpace Liverpool and go all the way to claim the Champions League this season:

#3 Real Madrid

Karim Benzema: the unlikely hero leading Real Madrid's charge

Who can write off the only club that succeeded in defending the European crown during the current era, winning four Champions League trophies within five years and further stabilising its stand as the greatest football club on the continent?

Truly, the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo did put the club in a tight corner last season as they suffered both domestically and in Europe's elite tournament. However, looking at what Zinedine Zidane's men are doing at the moment, it would be foolish to think they've not moved on from that setback.

Los Blancos have shocked everyone with their return to form this term. They currently top the La Liga table with 52 points from 23 games so far and will be locking horns with Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16 this month. They are playing brilliantly, with great team work and intense determination. With momentum building up steadily, there's no writing off the men in white.

