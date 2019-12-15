3 Conclusions to draw from Chelsea's defeat against Bournemouth

Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Bournemouth shocked Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as Dan Gosling scored an invaluable goal in the final ten minutes of the game for Eddie Howe's men. Throughout the match, Chelsea was extremely dull and looked short of ideas. On the other hand, the Cherries were quick on the counter and managed to create some brilliant chances.

Chelsea had the majority of the possession and had more shots on target. However, they failed to create any meaningful chances and apart from a direct header for Emerson, the Blues barely found any space in the box.

The Cherries had a specific game plan as they saw Chelsea unable to break between the lines. All their players defended tirelessly and were quick to break on the counter as soon as possession turned over.

This strategy got them into several promising positions and they could have scored a few more goals. Howe's approach eventually got his side the victory as Chelsea succumbed to yet another defeat at home.

Here, we take a look at 3 conclusions to draw from Chelsea's defeat against Bournemouth.

Chelsea and Kepa need to find a solution

Massive blunder, once again.

Chelsea dished out €80 million to secure the services of Kepa Arrizabalaga. Last season, things were moving smoothly and despite the occasional stutter, Kepa looked confident in his box. However, this season has been a completely different story.

In the past few weeks, he has committed mistakes that have led to a goal directly or indirectly. Against the Cherries, Chelsea conceded a goal in the 84th minute. Bournemouth won a corner which was cleared comfortably by Chelsea.

However, it went straight to Jefferson Lerma. He headed the ball into the box towards Kepa. Dan Gosling was onside and managed to dink the ball over Kepa into the back of the net.

The problem here is that Kepa was completely out of position in this situation. He was standing in between the goal line and Gosling. As soon as he saw Lerma's header, he should have moved towards the ball or the goal line.

Considering Kepa's recent performances, Chelsea must consider bringing in a new keeper to challenge Kepa in his position and force him to be more careful during the game.

