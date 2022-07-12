3 exciting strikers PSG are targeting this summer

Paris Saint Germain have Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr.are potentially in the market for a new striker. Luis Campos was appointed the club's sporting director in June, and he has adopted a different transfer policy.

Campos focuses on young talent but is also willing to spend big money on key positions. This is a far cry from PSG's usual purchases of famous players.

The appointment of Christophe Galtier as the new manager is also a step in a different direction. Galtier won Ligue 1 with Lille two seasons ago but is not a household name, at least not across Europe. The Parisiens are focused on becoming a serious club. Mentioned below are three exciting strikers that have been linked with this transfer window.

#1 Gianluca Scamacca - PSG's top priority

Gianluca Scamacca (Left) playing for Sassuolo

Gianluca Scamacca is a 23-year-old striker who plays for Sassuolo in Serie A. Scamacca went through numerous youth teams with Lazio and AS Roma being among them before signing for Sassuolo's youth team in 2017. Numerous loans later, he has finally begun to shine bright in Italian football. He made 36 appearances in Serie A last season, scoring 16 goals for the Italian club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG @SkySport



PSG are offering around €35m, bid not accepted yet as Sassuolo want €50m fee. Paris Saint-Germain had a meeting with Sassuolo in Milano to discuss about Gianluca Scamacca. There’s still no full agreement.PSG are offering around €35m, bid not accepted yet as Sassuolo want €50m fee. Paris Saint-Germain had a meeting with Sassuolo in Milano to discuss about Gianluca Scamacca. There’s still no full agreement. 🚨🔵 #PSG @SkySportPSG are offering around €35m, bid not accepted yet as Sassuolo want €50m fee.

Get French Football News (quoting La Parisien) reported that PSG were confident they could seal the transfer by paying a €50 million fee. Scamacca is an aggressive and pacy striker with a cannon of a right foot.

He has been likened to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and does have a maverick-type vibe to his demeanor. Targeted by many clubs, he would be a great signing for PSG.

#2 Hugo Ekitike - Young French striker

Hugo Ekitike - Striker - Stade Reims

Hugo Ekitike is a 20-year-old young talent who has come through the Stade Reims youth academy. He played his first full season for Stade Reims last campaign, making 23 appearances, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Hugo Ekitike has agreed a deal in principle to sign for PSG and already sees himself in Paris!



The club are unanimous on the transfer and hope to lower Stade de Reims' asking price after they accepted an offer from Newcastle for €36m + €10m add ons.



(Source: Le Parisien) Hugo Ekitike has agreed a deal in principle to sign for PSG and already sees himself in Paris!The club are unanimous on the transfer and hope to lower Stade de Reims' asking price after they accepted an offer from Newcastle for €36m + €10m add ons.(Source: Le Parisien) 🚨 Hugo Ekitike has agreed a deal in principle to sign for PSG and already sees himself in Paris! The club are unanimous on the transfer and hope to lower Stade de Reims' asking price after they accepted an offer from Newcastle for €36m + €10m add ons. (Source: Le Parisien) https://t.co/gRbwDTQN4k

According to Foot Mercato, PSG's hierarchy are unanimous in their love for the player, and Ekitike himself is dreaming of a move to Paris. Ekitike could head out on loan to another club if he was to join the Parisiens or be used as a depth option in the squad.

#3 Robert Lewandowski - The wild card option

Robert Lewandowski - Striker - Bayern Munich

Adding Robert Lewandowski to an attack consisting of Messi, Mbappé, and Neymar would be an exciting option for the fans. According to The Independent, PSG are keeping an eye on Lewandowski's potential move to Barcelona and are ready to send in a bid if Barcelona fail to get a deal done. Lewandowski himself is unwilling to stay at Bayern Munich.

PSG's ultimate goal is to win the Champions League, and adding someone like Lewandowski would only increase those chances. Lewandowski does look Barcelona bound, but the Parisiens will be on standby considering Barcelona's financial situation.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far