One of the many issues Chelsea are currently facing is the lack of potency in the final third. This has made it a bit difficult for the Blues to score as many goals as possible to finish off games when required.

The west London club have registered the least number of goals, among the top 10 teams on the Premier League log this season (17).

Chelsea also don't have any players amongst the top 10 goal scorers in the league so far this season. The highest scorers at the club so far are Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling, who both have three goals.

Ahead of the January transfer window, head coach Graham Potter could make do with a couple of reinforcements within his team, especially in attack. As such, this article will look at three forwards the Blues could sign.

#3 Ivan Toney

Toney is currently linked with Chelsea

Brentford forward Ivan Toney is currently one of the most in-form goal poachers in the Premier League and could be of help to Potter's Blues.

He has already hit double goal-digits this season after 15 games. Toney's tally of 10 league goals for Brentford is better than any player at Chelsea currently.

The English striker is not just a goal poacher but possesses excellent link-up ability, which is key for modern day centre-forwards. He has already provided three assists in all competitions and registered six in the 2021-22 season.

The in-form striker would have been very disappointed not to be selected for the England team for the upcoming World Cup. Only two players have scored more Premier League goals than Toney this season, of which they are Erling Haaland (18) and Harry Kane (12).

#2 Leandro Trossard

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League

One player who is currently enjoying a brilliant 2022-23 Premier League campaign is Belgium international Leandro Trossard.

The 27-year-old forward has scored an impressive total of seven league goals, while also providing two assists for Brighton & Hove Albion. His form has helped the Seagulls climb to seventh in the league table.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



"I want to finish strong at Brighton and leave for Qatar with that good feeling". Leandro Trossard on Chelsea links: "Chelsea have in any case not yet reported. Not with Brighton and not with me. I have to wait and see", tells @HLN_BE "I want to finish strong at Brighton and leave for Qatar with that good feeling". #BHAFC Leandro Trossard on Chelsea links: "Chelsea have in any case not yet reported. Not with Brighton and not with me. I have to wait and see", tells @HLN_BE. 🚨🔵 #CFC"I want to finish strong at Brighton and leave for Qatar with that good feeling". #BHAFC https://t.co/TEd1HNWPql

Trossard could be a great addition for Chelsea as he offers a lot of versatility in attack. He can operate as a left-midfielder, left-winger, attacking-midfielder and even as a false-nine.

His relationship with Blues head coach Potter could be a bonus for the west London club as they both worked together at Brighton.

#1 Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku of RB Leipzig is a transfer target for Chelsea

The France international is currently one of the most in-form players in 2022, judging by his stellar performances for RB Leipzig.

Christopher Nkunku has already netted 17 goals and provided three assists in all competitions this season heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Fanzine Football @Fanzine_com Chelsea have all but secured a deal for Christopher Nkunku, with the transfer now just awaiting an official announcement. [@SportBild]



The 24-year old forward has registered 51 goals and 22 assists in his last 73 games for RB Leipzig Chelsea have all but secured a deal for Christopher Nkunku, with the transfer now just awaiting an official announcement. [@SportBild]The 24-year old forward has registered 51 goals and 22 assists in his last 73 games for RB Leipzig 🔜🔵 Chelsea have all but secured a deal for Christopher Nkunku, with the transfer now just awaiting an official announcement. [@SportBild] The 24-year old forward has registered 51 goals and 22 assists in his last 73 games for RB Leipzig 🔥 https://t.co/0z57Wi5JHw

The 24-year-old is currently fourth among players with the most goals and assists in 2022. He has registered a total of 36 goals and 13 assists in 57 appearances this year.

Nkunku is reportedly the subject of a possible January transfer to Stamford Bridge. The Blues already have an agreement in principle with RB Leipzig for his signature, as seen in The Sun.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes