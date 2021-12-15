3 forwards who should not have made FIFPRO World XI shortlist ahead of Mohamed Salah

The 2021 FIFA FIFPRO World XI nominees were announced yesterday, and surprisingly Mohamed Salah failed to make the cut. The FIFPRO World XI is the only global award conducted by the players and for the players. A shortlist of 23 nominees has been declared, out of which 11 players will feature in the final FIFPRO World XI.

The 23 players selected can be categorized into three goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders, six forwards, and two more players who racked up maximum votes. As attacking players generally dominate footballing awards, the two extra players selected were both forwards. As a result, a total of eight forwards were nominated.

Mohamed Salah's exemplary displays more than merit his place in the FIFPRO World XI shortlist

Mohamed Salah has been on fire this season. After losing out on last season’s Premier League golden boot in a close fight, the Egyptian wizard has been at his clinical best this campaign. He leads the Premier League charts in both goals and assists. However, that wasn’t enough to see him feature in the FIFPRO World XI shortlist.

It goes without saying that Mohamed Salah has been the best Premier League player this season. But even when ten Premier League players, including two forwards, were selected, Mohamed Salah failed to make the cut.

Here is a list of three forwards who didn’t deserve to make the FIFPRO World XI shortlist ahead of Mohamed Salah.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of two Manchester United players nominated for the FIFRO World XI

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has brought back belief among the Old Trafford faithful. Ronaldo has performed in clutch situations for Manchester United this season, and has already bailed them out on multiple occasions in the Premier League and Champions League.

The Portuguese superstar has scored seven Premier League goals and six Champions League goals this season. While the stats are impressive, especially for someone in their mid-30s, Mohamed Salah has been far better. The Liverpool right-winger has netted 14 and seven times in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively.

Salah has a pretty solid lead over Ronaldo when it comes to assists. The 29-year-old has nine assists already, the most in the Premier League. Overall, Mohamed Salah had 44 goal contributions (33 goals and 11 assists) in the Premier League and Champions League this year. That's more than Ronaldo’s 36 goal contributions (30 goals and six assists) in Serie A, the Premier League and Champions League.

Hence, Salah should have made the FIFPRO World XI over the Manchester United number 7.

