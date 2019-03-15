3 Galactico replacements for Casemiro at Real Madrid

Casemiro has been the undisputable star in Real Madrid's midfield for years. Since his successful loan spell at Porto, the Brazilian has gradually stepped up to become one of Los Blancos’s best players. He is known for his excellent passing and defensive abilities. Hence, the 27-year-old easily wins many battles in the middle of the park before spraying passes to start an attack.

However, his dip in performance has been evident recently. The midfielder has failed to play the full 90 minutes in his last 4 matches and received the first red card of his career in a clash against Valladolid. It is no secret that his declining performance has invited many criticisms, and the La Liga giants might want to look for replacements for him.

Now let’s take a look at 3 galactico-level players, who Los Blancos could consider to replace the Brazilian.

#1 Saul Niguez

Saul Niguez is one of the most wanted starlets in Europe right now. At just 24 years of age, the Spaniard has got plenty of experiences as a regular starter for Atletico Madrid. A complete package, Saul is not your typical midfielder as he could play equally well either as a winger or a defensive midfielder.

He has been touted as a replacement for Fernandinho at Manchester City while other European giants such as Barcelona and Juventus have also been chasing him. Despite being a complete midfielder, Saul mostly known for his all-around defensive works.

He has similar defensive stats and goal amount to Casemiro. Hence, the young Spaniard could fill most of the Brazilian’s duty at Real Madrid for many years to come. His release clause stands at an eye-watering €150 million and, Los Blancos might be willing to try their best to lower his price.

Also, snatching Saul from Atletico would enable Real to get one over their local rivals.

