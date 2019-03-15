×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Galactico replacements for Casemiro at Real Madrid

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.40K   //    15 Mar 2019, 12:42 IST

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Casemiro has been the undisputable star in Real Madrid's midfield for years. Since his successful loan spell at Porto, the Brazilian has gradually stepped up to become one of Los Blancos’s best players. He is known for his excellent passing and defensive abilities. Hence, the 27-year-old easily wins many battles in the middle of the park before spraying passes to start an attack.

However, his dip in performance has been evident recently. The midfielder has failed to play the full 90 minutes in his last 4 matches and received the first red card of his career in a clash against Valladolid. It is no secret that his declining performance has invited many criticisms, and the La Liga giants might want to look for replacements for him.

Now let’s take a look at 3 galactico-level players, who Los Blancos could consider to replace the Brazilian.

#1 Saul Niguez

Real Sociedad v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
Real Sociedad v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Saul Niguez is one of the most wanted starlets in Europe right now. At just 24 years of age, the Spaniard has got plenty of experiences as a regular starter for Atletico Madrid. A complete package, Saul is not your typical midfielder as he could play equally well either as a winger or a defensive midfielder.

He has been touted as a replacement for Fernandinho at Manchester City while other European giants such as Barcelona and Juventus have also been chasing him. Despite being a complete midfielder, Saul mostly known for his all-around defensive works.

He has similar defensive stats and goal amount to Casemiro. Hence, the young Spaniard could fill most of the Brazilian’s duty at Real Madrid for many years to come. His release clause stands at an eye-watering €150 million and, Los Blancos might be willing to try their best to lower his price.

Also, snatching Saul from Atletico would enable Real to get one over their local rivals.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Casemiro N'Golo Kante Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Sergio Ramos asks Real Madrid to sell 6 players, Real Madrid to launch €180 million bid for Casemiro replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 March 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Galactico replacements for Gareth Bale at Real Madrid 
RELATED STORY
5 Players That Could Bring Galactico Era Back To Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid eyeing move for €90M-rated Chelsea superstar alongside Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
5 Galactico signings that Real Madrid could target this year
RELATED STORY
3 Players Real Madrid need to sign in January
RELATED STORY
3 players who will benefit from the arrival of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Eden Hazard more determined to join Real Madrid following Zidane's arrival
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard set to buy Gareth Bale’s house in Madrid, Chelsea enter race for Blancos and Barcelona target: Real Madrid transfer news, February 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
4 Players Real Madrid could sign to mark the beginning of a new era
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
Tomorrow REA LEV 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Levante
Tomorrow HUE DEP 05:30 PM Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés
Tomorrow REA CEL 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
Tomorrow ATH ATL 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
17 Mar LEG GIR 01:15 AM Leganés vs Girona
17 Mar EIB REA 04:30 PM Eibar vs Real Valladolid
17 Mar ESP SEV 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
17 Mar VAL GET 11:00 PM Valencia vs Getafe
17 Mar VIL RAY 11:00 PM Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano
18 Mar REA BAR 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us