3 high profile players Liverpool could sign in the summer

Liverpool are linked with a move for Julian Brandt

The 2018-19 campaign is drawing to an end across all of the top European leagues and now the attention is increasingly turning towards the transfer market with plenty of business to be done, futures to be settled and sagas to be sorted out. Many heavyweights are bracing themselves for the upcoming summer window and Champions League finalists Liverpool could be set for some high-profile activity.

Jurgen Klopp's men missed out on the Premier League title by a solitary point as Manchester City retained their crown but their progressio in recent seasons has not gone unnoticed, not least with Klopp at the helm and the fortress Anfield has become once more.

With that being said, there might not be too many acquisitions but Klopp could opt to make one or two marquee signings to add further quality and depth tp . So on that note, let's take a look at the players for whom the Reds may swoop for in the summer.

#3 Julian Brandt

Brandt in action during Germany's international friendly game against Serbia

Julian Brandt has emerged as a prolific versatile forward - one who can also pile his trade as an attacking midfielder. Having proven himself to be an integral figure for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, he has made big strides in recent seasons.

The 23-year-old is gifted with immense dribbling attributes, while proficiency in providing key passes to the frontline cannot be overlooked either. He has netted ten goals and created 11 assists across all competitions this term. Liverpool have been long linked with the Germany international but to no avail.

Recent reports suggest there are no shortage of suitors too, with Leverkusen's league rivals Bayern Munich and UCL finalists Tottenham Hotspur said to also be watching Brandt.

