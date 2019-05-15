×
3 players Barcelona could sign in the summer

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.87K   //    15 May 2019, 00:17 IST

Luka Jovic has been linked with a move to Barcelona
Luka Jovic has been linked with a move to Barcelona

As the 2018-19 season comes to a fag end across a host of top European leagues, the attention seemingly turns to the transfer market. The European elites are bracing themselves for an upcoming transfer window and FC Barcelona again could be in for high-profile acquisitions.

The Blaugrana giants have clinched their second successive LaLiga title but a shocking Champions League elimination at the hands of Liverpool might take them back to the drawing board.

The Champions League exit has cast doubt over Ernesto Valverde's stay, while there is big speculation about exits of Samuel Umtiti, Malcom and Philippe Coutinho, after quite a disappointing campaign.

We may see an overhaul taking place at Barcelona in the summer and the Spanish champions might be in for the acquisitions of some of the high profile players around.

On that note, let us take a look at the three players for whom Barcelona could swoop in the upcoming transfer window.

#3 Luka Jovic

Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Semi Final : Second Leg
Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Semi Final : Second Leg

Serbian striker Luka Jovic has been a revelation for Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt this season. He has been in blistering form all season and has found the back of the net 27 times and has provided 6 assists in all competitions.

He could be an astute acquisition for Barcelona given he is young and could fit in 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 also. Jovic could be an ideal replacement in terms of a long time for Luis Suarez.

The earlier reports stated that the German side has set a price tag of £40 million on their thriving center forward. However, sealing his upmarket services is not going to be an easy task by all means as other European elites Liverpool and Real Madrid are also in the hunt for the Serbian.

