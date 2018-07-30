3 high-profile transfers which could happen this week

Shea Robinson

Mourinho says he wants more signings at Old Trafford

We have now entered the second to last week of the summer transfer window. With numerous deals still up in the air, the rumour mill is spinning at full speed as the biggest clubs around Europe try to acquire their targets before the August 9th deadline.

While some teams, such as Liverpool and Barcelona, seem to have all but concluded their acquisitions for this summer, many clubs are still on the hunt for players to complete their squad for the upcoming season.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Arsenal are among the clubs still attempting to conduct their transfer business at this late stage. Each club has been linked with high-profile transfers over the past few days but has yet to deliver a new marquee signing.

As clubs become more desperate to sign players before the deadline is passed, we are sure to see some significant movement in the coming days. However, separating fact from fiction is a difficult business in the football world, but there are some transfer stories which simply won't go away.

As deadline day edges ever closer, we look at three high-profile transfers which should happen before the end of this week.

#1 Willian to Manchester United/Real Madrid

Willian seems sure to leave Chelsea this week

Willian has been one of the major transfer sagas of the summer. Targeted primarily by Manchester United and Barcelona, the Chelsea winger has seemed certain to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Last week, reports suggested that Barcelona had made a €72 million offer for the Brazilian. However, only days later it seemed like the Catalans interest in Willian had wained and Manchester United reportedly launched a bid of €75 million which was accepted by Chelsea.

A further twist in the tale occurred over the weekend when reports emerged that Real Madrid had joined the race to sign the World Cup ace with a €112 million swoop for both Willian and Thibaut Courtois which Chelsea are seriously considering.

With two significant offers on the table, it seems that the only aspect delaying this transfer is the personal decision of Willian himself. Will he choose to reunite with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford or move with his teammate to the Bernabeu?

Whatever choice is made by the Chelsea star, it is almost certain that this transfer saga will end this week and we will know his final destination very soon.

