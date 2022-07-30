3 ideal replacements for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich this summer to join FC Barcelona. Despite having a year left on his contract, the Polish striker was adamant on leaving the Allianz Arena for a new club.

Lewandowski was Bayern's point man for the past eight seasons. He joined the club on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, transforming into one of the best forwards in the game. He won 19 major honors with the Bavarians, scoring 344 goals in 375 appearances.

His exit means the incumbent Bundesliga champions would need to find a short-term or long-term replacement. This article will look at three ideal replacements for the current Barcelona striker.

#3 Timo Werner

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea's Timo Werner could be an ideal replacement for Lewandowski on a long-term basis. Werner is one of many Chelsea players who have been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues are looking to trim their squad by laying off huge-salary underperforming players, with Werner arguably being one of them. The German is yet to replicate the goalscoring form that made the West Londoners splash £47.5m for his services in the summer of 2020.

Werner has represented the Blues in 56 games across all competitions, but has only managed to score 10 goals and provide 13 assists so far.

A return to Germany is most-likely for Werner, and Bayern Munich would be the perfect destination. Playing in his home country could help him rediscover his scoring boots.

The 26-year-old was prolific before he left Germany for England. He registered 93 goals and 40 assists in 158 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig. Playing for the Bavarians would also increase his chances of playing for Germany at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

#2 Ciro Immobile

Spezia Calcio v SS Lazio - Serie A

Another striker who could fill the attacking void left by Lewandowski at the Allianz Arena is Lazio forward Ciro Immobile. The Italian striker could be a short-term replacement considering his age.

Immobile is 32 but has a wealth of experience and lots of goals under his belt. He won the fourth Capocannoniere award of his career last season, bagging 27 goals in 31 league appearances.

He also won the European Golden Boot in the 2019-20 season, scoring 36 goals in 37 league games.

The deal would be beneficial to both parties in terms of objectives. Immobile will deliver the goals for Bayern. On the flip side, it also offers him the opportunity to play in the Champions League and win more laurels.

A move to the Allianz Arena would see the Italian become the club's main striker, which would bolster his chances of playing at the World Cup.

Playing in Germany is not new to Immobile. The Lazio captain had a stint with Borussia Dortmund in the 2014-15 season. He registered 10 goals and three assists in 34 appearances and won the DFB Pokal while at the club.

#3 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v Team K League All-Stars - Pre-season Friendly

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane has also recently been linked with Bayern Munich. The England captain (29) is still in his prime and is arguably the best long-term replacement for the departed Lewandowski at the moment.

Kane is a proven goalscorer with similar characteristics to Lewandowski. He is dangerous in the final third and will deliver goals for the Bavarians. So far, he has scored 247 goals and provided 59 assists in 385 games for the Spurs.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Julian Nagelsmann has refused to rule out the possibility of Bayern Munich signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane. 🗣️ "He could score a lot of goals in the Bundesliga."Julian Nagelsmann has refused to rule out the possibility of Bayern Munich signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane. 🗣️ "He could score a lot of goals in the Bundesliga." Julian Nagelsmann has refused to rule out the possibility of Bayern Munich signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane. 🇩🇪 https://t.co/Cs6qiUt3sA

Kane's desire to win laurels could also facilitate this move. He has spent the last decade with Spurs with no major title to his name despite his impressive goalscoring record.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far