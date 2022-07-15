3 left-backs Arsenal could target this transfer window

Arsenal have enjoyed an excellent transfer window so far. The Gunners have already secured the services of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are now exploring the possibility of signing a new left-back.

The London-based club struggled with their left-back options last season. Kieran Tierney suffered a knee injury midway through the season and Nuno Tavares struggled to live up to his potential. Tavares could leave the Gunners if a new left-back joins, with Marseille among the clubs interested in signing him.

On that note, here's a list of three left-backs Arsenal could target in the ongoing transfer window.

#1 Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

As per the aforementioned report by Romano, Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the names Arsenal are trying to bring to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Zinchenko joined the Cityzens from Russian side Ufa in the summer transfer window of 2016. He has helped the Manchester-based club win 11 major trophies so far, including four Premier League titles.

The Ukraine international played 15 Premier League games last season, registering four assists and five clean sheets.

According to the Daily Mail, the Cityzens are willing to sell the defender for £35 million. However, Chelsea, Everton and West Ham United have reportedly also enquired about the Ukraine international.

#2 Sergio Gomez

Sergio Gomez impressed with his performances for Anderlecht last season.

Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez is another left-back currently being monitored by the Gunners as per the report by Fabrizio Romano.

Gomez has established himself as among the most promising players in the Belgian First Division since joining the Brussels-based club from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

RSC Anderlecht @rscanderlecht Your Player of the Season 21/22. Felicidades, Sergio. 🟣 Your Player of the Season 21/22. Felicidades, Sergio. 🟣⚪ https://t.co/H3mun1gR0H

The Spain youth international is a versatile footballer who is comfortable playing as a left-back, centre-back or a central midfielder. He played 34 league games last season, registering five goals and 12 assists. Gomez was named the Anderlecht 2021-22 'Player of the Season' for his performances.

#3 Alejandro Grimaldo

Arsenal are reportedly in negotiations to sign Alejandro Grimaldo.

Alejandro Grimaldo has been a consistent performer for Benfica since joining from Barcelona in 2016.

The 26-year-old has played 162 league games for the Eagles so far, registering 14 goals and 40 assists. He has impressed with his passing, crossing and tackling skills, along with his ability to break down opposing defences with his key passes.

Grimaldo made 29 appearances in the Primeira Liga last term, averaging 1.7 tackles, one interception and two key passes per 90 according to WhoScored.

According to 90min, the Gunners are in negotiations with Benfica for Grimaldo and have submitted a £6 million bid to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

