3 major takeaways from Premier League 2023-24 GW1 ft. Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool and more

The highly anticipated 2023-24 Premier League season has finally kicked off in exhilarating fashion following months of excitement and speculation leading up to the big kick-off. After a long summer without competitive football action, the world's most watched and talked-about football league has finally returned.

The opening weekend didn't disappoint, with the first round of fixtures serving up plenty of thrills and talking points. With several major transfers being finalized shortly before the opening matches, there was a lot of talk around the debuts of high-profile signings at the country's top clubs.

With everyone starting from zero points, the opening matches brought a sense of limitless possibilities. An early statement could provide momentum, while mistakes could set the tone for the difficult campaign ahead.

With the first game week done and dusted,here are three major takeaways from the 2023-24 Premier League season.

#1 Manchester City's tactical response to Kevin De Bruyne's injury

De Bruyne could be sidelined for the next 4 months with a knee injury

Manchester City began their Premier League title defense with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Burnley, but the match was not without its challenges. The champions were forced into a tactical reshuffle after star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne limped off injured after just 35 minutes.

With the Belgian playmaker unavailable, manager Pep Guardiola deployed an adjusted midfield trio of Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, and Bernardo Silva. This represented a shift from City's preferred approach last season, when De Bruyne operated as an attacking 'number eight' in midfield.

Without De Bruyne pulling the strings, the Cityzens were unable to replicate the same patterns and rhythms in the central areas. However, they adapted intelligently to maintain control of the game, demolishing Burnley. With Rodri and Kovacic holding a deep midfield base, Bernardo Silva was given license to get forward more regularly, taking on De Bruyne's creative mantle.

This tactical tweak allowed City to keep the ball effectively and build from deep without relying on De Bruyne's vision and distribution. It just goes to show Guardiola's coaching abilities and the squad depth at his disposal. Even without their maestro, City found a solution to control the game and maintain their winning start.

#2 Liverpool's midfield exposed in draw with Chelsea

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Chelsea highlighted two key areas needing improvement in Jurgen Klopp's midfield. The Reds are still searching for the right balance between creativity and defensive solidity in the center of the pitch.

Many expected right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to play more centrally against Chelsea. But instead, he held a wider role, with Diogo Jota leading the line. This congested the middle of the park where Alexis Mac Allister operated, lacking a defensive midfielder to provide cover.

But without a dedicated holding midfielder, the current system restricts Liverpool's creative license. They are forced to be more conservative positionally, resulting in counter-attack opportunities for their opponents. Virgil van Dijk was also caught out, showing how the absence of a midfield anchor impacts Liverpool's usually solid defense. A player like Casemiro would thrive in this role.

In pursuit of free-flowing offense, Liverpool's midfield risks being destroyed without a specialist defensive midfielder. Klopp needs to find the right balance to allow Alexander-Arnold to influence games further forward. But the Chelsea match reiterated just how vulnerable Liverpool's engine room currently is.

#3 Newcastle's fluid style of play makes them title contenders

Newcastle vs Aston Villa PL 23-24

Newcastle's impressive 5-1 demolition of Aston Villa demonstrated the evolution of their football dynamics this season. The Magpies' tactical balance was sublime as their new signings slotted seamlessly into Eddie Howe's system.

The additions of Bruno Guimaraes and Harvey Barnes in defensive midfield allowed the likes of Miguel Almiron to operate higher up the pitch. Against Villa, Isak's brace proved crucial, as the young Swede showed his class and ability.

The freedom afforded by Guimaraes and Barnes behind him allowed the rest of the team to launch lethal attacks. Sandro Tonali's positioning too paid dividends as he bagged his first Premier League goal. Arriving late into the box, unchecked, he was perfectly placed to convert a Sven Botman assist.

Howe has built a well-balanced midfield trio that allows players to thrive high up the pitch, where he can inflict the most damage. After years of struggle, Newcastle finally have a quality midfield with prolific strikers ready to bang in the goals when needed. If Newcastle continue to play this brand of football, we might finally have a new Premier League winner this season.

