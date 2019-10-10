3 manager who could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Harshit Mishra

Are the wheels falling off for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as the permanent manager of Manchester United back in March after winning 14 of his first 19 games in charge. However, he's had a nightmare of sorts at the Theatre of Dreams ever since and the Red Devils have only won four of their last 17 games in the Premier League.

They are currently sitting 12th on the table- just two points off the relegation places having won just two of their last eight games. The 1-0 loss to Newcastle United has left the Norwegian under immense pressure and if results don't go their way soon, there is a huge possibility that he might be forced out of his 'dream' job.

A defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool after the international break could leave Manchester United in the relegation zone and will be the final nail in the coffin for the Norwegian tactician.

Here, we delve deeper into three candidates who could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the manager of Manchester United.

#3 Laurent Blanc

Former Manchester United player Laurent Blanc has been linked with the jobe in the past.

When Jose Mourinho was fired back in December, Laurent Blanc's name was on the list to replace the Portuguese as the interim manager. His name could once again be on the shortlist of managers if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relieved from his duties soon.

The 53-year-old is well aware of the 'United way', having spent two seasons under Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford and won the Premier League in 2003 with the Red Devils.

The Frenchman enjoyed his time as the Paris Saint-Germain coach, winning 11 trophies in his three year tenure with the Parisians. Moreover, he also holds experience of managing big egos like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani.

If someone can handle Zlatan, dealing with players like Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and David de Gea shouldn't be a problem for that person. Blanc could be the perfect replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, especially if the Manchester United hierarchy is considering a short-term solution to see out the season.

