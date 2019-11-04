3 Managers who could replace Unai Emery at Arsenal

Unai Emery is under pressure right now at Arsenal

Arsenal might be sitting in 5th position in the Premier League right now – just 6 points away from those coveted Champions League spots – and we might be just 11 games into the 2019/20 season, but only a blind man would try to claim that boss Unai Emery isn’t under pressure.

While Emery hasn’t done a bad job at the Emirates Stadium per say – taking the Gunners to the final of the Europa League last season – it’s honestly hard to claim that he’s really made progress after taking over from Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018, and with just 4 league wins thus far this season, to see him lose his job wouldn’t be an outright shocker.

So who could take the reins at the Emirates if Emery is dispensed of? The following 3 managers could be considered among the top candidates.

#1 Jose Mourinho

Could Jose Mourinho return to management at the Emirates?

The so-called ‘Special One’, Jose Mourinho has been out of work since being fired by Manchester United last December, but the disastrous latter days of his time at Old Trafford haven’t done that much to dent the Portuguese’s stellar reputation. Considering United’s current struggles, the fact that Mourinho was able to take the Red Devils to a second-place Premier League finish in 2017/18 now feels like a miracle.

What would Mourinho bring to Arsenal? Well, for one, he’s a proven winner; Mourinho has won multiple trophies at every club he’s been in charge of, including capturing league titles with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. Given the Gunners have won just two legitimate trophies – the FA Cup on two occasions – in the last five years, any kind of silverware that the Portuguese boss could bring would be hugely welcome.

Mourinho is also renowned for putting together teams that are defensively stellar – something that has proven to be a major problem for Arsenal in recent months, as gaffes from the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Sokratis have all cost the Gunners valuable points in the Premier League.

The one worry when it comes to appointing Mourinho would be his reputation when it comes to handling young players; Arsenal currently have some tremendous young talent breaking into their first team, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Mourinho would not wish to use the likes of Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock despite their burgeoning skills.

Despite this, though, Arsenal’s board might consider Mourinho a risk worth taking. His time at United didn’t end well but the Red Devils have more deep-rooted problems than the Gunners and a boss like Mourinho who could introduce some steel to the Emirates might be just what the doctor ordered.

