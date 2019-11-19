3 Manchester United players who have flopped so far this season

Jesse Lingard has notably struggled for form this season

We’re now four months into the 2019/20 season and for the most part, it’s been a mixed bag for Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have seen a couple of bright moments – the emergence of Daniel James, the 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening day – but there’s been a lot of doom and gloom too, largely due to some poor results both in the Premier League and in Europe too.

While some players have shined – the afore-mentioned James, Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay to name three – and big-money signings Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have settled well, some others have definitely struggled, too.

Here are 3 Manchester United players who have flopped this season.

#1 Jesse Lingard

Lingard has not registered a Premier League goal or assist in 2019

The form of attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has appeared to be in free-fall for some time, and in a hugely worrying statistic, he has failed to register either a goal or an assist for his club in Premier League action since the beginning of 2019. Where the 26-year old was once considered a key player at Old Trafford, these days it’s becoming hard to justify his inclusion in United’s starting XI at all.

It’s confusing, too; anyone would think that Lingard’s style of play would be well-suited to the swift, counter-attacking game that Solskjaer has looked to impose on his team, and yet that simply hasn’t been the case. Somehow, the England man has even fallen behind Andreas Pereira in the pecking order, and you now need to go back to September’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal to find his last league start.

It’s hardly a surprise he’s also fallen out of favour with the England national side, but for a player who turns 27 in December, is there really the time for him to turn it around? Lingard would hope so, but with his contract at Old Trafford also due to expire in the summer of 2021 – and no new offer currently on the table – his time at United could be waning.

