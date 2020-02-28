3 memorable Juventus vs Inter Milan clashes of the 2010s decade

Juventus take on Inter in the first Derby d'Italia of the decade

The Derby d'Italia is one of the oldest derbies in Italian football. It is a matchup between Juventus and Internazionale Milan which has taken place on 189 occasions - 177 times in the Serie A, 11 times in the Coppa Italia, and once in the Super Coppa Italia.

Reigning 35-times Serie A Champions Juventus have had an upper hand in this rivalry, winning 87 matches and losing 52, while 50 other matches ended in stalemates.

The Bianconeri have not lost in the Serie A to Internazionale in 7 games since losing 1-2 at the home of the Nerazzuri in 2014-15. Inter, who are third in the 2019-20 league table, have ground to make up as they trail the defending champions by 6 points, having played a game less.

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak which has affected parts of Northern Italy, the latest instalment the Derby d'Italia would be played behind closed doors as confirmed by the hosts Juventus in an official tweet.

On that note, let us have a look at three of the most memorable Derby d'Italia clashes in Serie A to have materialised in the last decade.

#3 Juventus 1:3 Internazionale (2012-13 Serie A)

Diego Milito rejoices after scoring one of his 2 goals against Juventus

The 2009-10 treble winners Internazionale downed Juventus 3-1 in a 2012-13 Serie A game to end the Bianconeri's 49-game unbeaten run at their new Juventus Stadium.

Juventus' proud streak looked likely to continue when Kwadwo Asamoah played in Arturo Vidal to open the scoring inside 19 seconds. Buoyed by their early lead, Inter were indebted to Samir Handanovic for twice denying Claudio Marchisio from close range.

The visitors thought they had grabbed the equaliser in the 12th minute only for Argentine striker Rodrigo Palacio's headed effort to be ruled offside. After Palacio failed to prod the ball into the net after rounding Gianluigi Buffon, Inter were back on level terms when Diego Milito scored from the spot following a foul on him by Marchisio.

Milito was at it again as Buffon's parried effort found the Argentine striker who scored Inter's second of the night to provide the visitors with the lead in the 75th minute, which they wouldn't relinquish. With the Bianconeri now throwing men forward in numbers, Palacio applied the coup de grace off a counterattack as Inter became the first team to beat Juventus at the latter's new stadium

It was the first time in over ten years that the winning team in the Derby D'Italia scored thrice since Inter beat the Bianconeri 3-2 in a 2003-04 Serie A fixture.

#2 Juventus 3:1 Internazionale Milan (2013-14 Serie A)

Stephen Liechsteiner (right) rejoices after scoring against visiting Internazionale

Having lost 1-3 at home to Internazionale in 2012-13, Juventus were determined to avoid the same fate the following season.

After Swiss defender Stephen Liechsteiner started the scoring for the hosts in the opening quarter of an hour, there was no looking back for Juventus as Georgio Chiellini doubled the Bianconeri's lead early in the second period.

Arturo Vidal virtually ended the game as a contest by scoring Juventus' third before the hour mark. The scoreline would have been more overwhelming had it been not been for Samir Handanovic twice denying Carlos Tevez, and then Mirko Vucinic.

Inter conjured a consolation goal through Rolando twenty minutes from time but it was too little too late to salvage anything as Juventus opened up a nine-point lead in the league.

# 1 Internazionale Milan 2:3 Juventus (2017-18 Serie A)

Gonzalo Higuain (left) rejoices after scoring a late winner at the San Siro

In one of the most thrilling Derby D'Italia clashes in Serie A's recent history, Internazionale recovered from an early goal down to move to within three minutes of a win, only for Juventus to score twice late on to go four points clear of Napoli with three games to play.

Douglas Costa provided Juventus with a 13th-minute lead at the home of the Nerazzurri, rocked by an early dismissal of Uruguayan defender Matias Vecino. Blaise Matuidi's effort was ruled out by VAR as the champions sought to double their lead and retain control of a tight title race with Napoli.

Inter, despite their numerical disadvantage, came alive in the second period when Mauro Icardi restored parity for the home side. When Juventus defender Andrea Barzaglia turned one past his keeper, the Bianconeri's Serie A stranglehold looked in danger of coming to an end.

But champions tend to respond in their inimitable style. In the 87th minute, Juan Cuadrado's shot was turned in by Inter's defend Milan Skriniar. Barely a minute later, Gonzalo Higuain ended his longest drought in Italian football to prod home the winner as Juventus turned a deficit into a lead which gave them a four-goal cushion over Napoli in a thrilling title race.

It also marked the first time the Derby D'Italia in the Serie A produced 5 goals since Juventus beat Internazionale 4-2 in 1990-91.

