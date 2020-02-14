3 reasons why Juventus are going to lift a 9th consecutive Serie A title

Juventus celebrate a record-extending 35th Scudetto in 2018-19

Juventus are the most successful club in Italian top-flight history, having won a record-extending 35th Scudetto in 2018-19 which was also their 8th consecutive Serie A triumph.

The only team to win over 1600 Serie A games and score over 5000 goals in the Italian top division, some of Juventus' other prominent league records include the longest win streak (17 games), longest win streak at home (33 games), most wins in a season (33), most points in a season (102), and producing the only unbeaten season in Serie A history (2011-12).

1600 - @juventusfc are the first team to have won 1600 games in the history of the Serie A (incl. awarded wins and excl. play-offs). Baroque.#JuventusFiorentina #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/UwtirYxJlr — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 2, 2020

Juventus's eight consecutive league titles is the most by any team in the Top-5 leagues across Europe (Serie A, Bundesliga, Primera Liga, Premier League, and Ligue 1). After 23 games of the ongoing 2019-20 season, Juventus only trail league leaders Internazionale on goal difference. Here are 3 reasons to suggest why the Bianconeri could be the last team standing in Italy for a 9th consecutive Serie A season.

#1 Title winning pedigree in the squad

Juventus have a strong squad

In legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus possess the player with the most Serie A titles (9 - all won with Juventus) while the likes of defensive stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini (8) and Leonardo Bonucci (7) possess 15 league titles between them.

The arrival of young promising players like Matthijs de Ligt and Luca Pellegrini, along with experienced campaigners like Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo (2018-19) has provided an ideal blend of youth and experience to the Bianconeri.

Juventus have had the most wins (17) of any team in the 2019-20 Serie A. Notwithstanding the fact that the Bianconeri have lost thrice this season, the side has the winning mentality and title-winning pedigree that's so essential to eke out league-winning campaigns, which are akin to winning a marathon rather than a sprint.

