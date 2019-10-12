3 things Juventus must do to win the Champions League this season

Juventus are keen on winning the Champions League

All eyes were on Juventus when the Champions League kicked off last season. After luring Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to the Allianz Stadium, there was a lot of optimism in Turin regarding their chances of returning to the summit of European football.

Despite starting the campaign on the front foot, it was unfortunate that they couldn't go all the way to achieve their dream. The Bianconeri failed to go beyond the quarterfinals. They succumbed to a young Ajax side who narrowly edged them to progress into the last round.

The Old Lady isn't a club to give up easily. They've returned this season with their eyes still focused on claiming the European crown. With Cristiano Ronaldo in their team, they surely have a decent chance to go all the way and win the tournament. However, they need to ensure they do the three things discussed below in order to bolster their chances:

#3 Get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo

The attacker can offer even more

Cristiano Ronaldo remained an influential figure for Juventus throughout their stay in the Champions League last season - putting up series of superb performances for the Old Lady. Yet, a closer look at his exploits for the term reveals that the Bianconeri failed to get the best out of their talisman.

The Portuguese finished the European tournament with 6 goals to his name from 9 appearances. However, it is important to realize that it was the first time he failed to hit double figures in the competition in over 5 years.

During the 2017/2018 season, Ronaldo scored 15 Champions League goals for Real Madrid. He finished with 12 goals to his name in the 2016/2017 season while his 2015/2016 campaign also produced 16 goals. Comparing that with his output from last term, we can clearly see that Juve could've gotten a lot more from him.

Hence, the team needs to step up around the attacker this season and ensure he is afforded the adequate support and atmosphere to flourish. His influence remains key to their chances of winning the European crown.

