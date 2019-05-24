3 New signings that would continue Manchester City's dominance next season

Man City won the domestic treble this season

Manchester City became the first team in exactly a decade to retain the Premier League title when they did so at the end of the recently concluded season, pipping Liverpool to the trophy by a solitary point in one of the most thrilling title races in history.

The Cityzens were utterly dominant, decimating all in their way and continuing from where they left off in 2017/2018 wherein they set a plethora of records on their way to racking the never before seen total of 100 points.

Guardiola's men also achieved a unique first in 2018/2019, becoming the first side in history to win a domestic treble of league, FA Cup and League Cup to stake their claim to being arguably the greatest club side to grace English football.

The one blight on their campaign was their failure to go all the way in the continent, as a heavily underwritten Tottenham pulled off one of the shocks of the season by eliminating their more fancied Premier League rivals.

The City squad is unarguably the most complete in all of Europe, boasting a squad depth which many can only envy.

Guardiola has the privilege of having not just a formidable starting 11, but also a frightening bench and indeed most of his bench warmers would be shoo-in starters in major clubs around the world.

Given the quality at his disposal, it is tempting to suggest that Pep does not need any new signings. However, the club has been linked with a number of transfers this window. In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of three players who could be added to the City ranks to make them even more frightening next season.

#3 Ben Chilwell

Left-back is one position where City might need to strengthen

Manchester City signed Benjamin Mendy for the sum of £52 million in the summer of 2017, making the Frenchman the then most expensive defender of all time.

The 24-year-old had impressed significantly in Monaco's fairytale 2016/2017 campaign and it was expected that he would bring this optimum level of performance with him to The Etihad.

Mendy started his debut campaign like a house on fire, creating assists for fun and proving integral in City's early blitz up the table. However, an unfortunate Cruciate ligament tear suffered in late September 2017 ruled him out for the next eight months and he has not quite been the same since then.

His second season was no better, as injuries once more hampered his campaign, with the World Cup winner spending most of the season on the treatment table, missing a total of 33 matches as City achieved domestic invincibility.

In total, across two seasons, Mendy has managed just 17 matches and the City coaching staff are said to be exasperated with his fitness issues and are considering getting a specialist replacement, having had to play the likes of Danilo, Fabian Delph and Zinchenko out of position for the last two seasons.

It is here that Ben Chilwell steps in, as the 22-year-old has seen his stock rise considerably in the last year, establishing himself as Leicester City's first choice left-back, while also making a name for himself on the international scene with the Three Lions of England.

The Leicester academy graduate is said to have an admirer in Pep Guardiola and made 36 Premier League appearances last season, registering four assists.

Chilwell is a tireless worker, who combines astute defending with bombarding runs forward, while his crossing ability would also offer a useful tactical alternative for Guardiola.

