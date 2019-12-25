3 player battles to watch out for in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 knockout stages

Jadon Sancho (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right)

UEFA Champions League football is the pinnacle for every player who wants to prove his mantle to the entire world. It is that one competition where your goals and skills never go unnoticed.

This season’s Champions League has reached the knockout rounds and we have some amazing ties to look forward to. When the best teams in Europe go head to head, there are small battles within the war which needs to be won.

After the matches are announced, players from either side like to look at the opposition team and see who they are up against. Invariably, it is those key player battles between the best players of both teams which decide the outcome of such massive games.

For a long time, El Clasico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid) was often seen as Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo and whoever outplayed the other usually saw his team win the game too on the occassion.

On that note, we have picked out 3 player battles from this year’s Champions League Round of 16 knockout stage which will have everyone’s attention.

#3 Harry Kane vs Timo Werner

RB Salzburg v RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Group B

When Tottenham Hotspur take on RB Leipzig in the first knockout round of this season’s Champions League, all eyes will be on Harry Kane and Timo Werner to continue their goal-scoring prowess.

Both Kane and Werner have been in superb form this season and it seems certain that both players will score in this tie. Kane has 6 Champions League goals this season while Werner has netted 18 times in 17 Bundesliga games.

Werner is perhaps the most in-form striker in European Football at the moment as he is not only about goals but the way he links the play for RB Leipzig is worth applauding. Werner has pace to burn, he is a lethal finisher who also loves to press defenders and force them in making mistakes.

As for Kane, he is any manager’s dream centre forward. The Englishman's hold-up play is top class and he has an even better pass in him to switch the attack from one side to the other. These things aside, his ability to score from anywhere on the pitch is outstanding and a constant danger for his oppositions.

Harry Kane vs Timo Werner will be a classic striker’s battle which will eventually decide the outcome of the tie between Spurs and Leipzig.

First Leg: Feb 20, Second Leg: March 11

