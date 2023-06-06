3 players who can replace Marco Asensio at Real Madrid next season

Real Madrid announced the departure of Spain international Marco Asensio over the weekend, along with former teammates Karim Benzema, Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard. The 27-year-old played his final game for Madrid last Sunday (4 June) in a 1-1 draw against Athletic Club.

He leaves the Spanish capital having had his most productive season for the club, scoring 12 goals and notching up eight assists in 51 appearances. His overall record for the side saw him reach 61 goals and 32 assists in 286 appearances over a fruitful eight-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. He won 17 trophies at the club, including the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Copa del Rey in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Spanish giants will look to replace his production effectively as Asensio’s ball-striking ability from distance and consistency was crucial to the team’s success. There are three players that Madrid could consider to replace Asensio in the next season. Without further ado, let's get to them.

#3 Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti said to admire his abilities. The Germany international has nine goals and one assist in 47 appearances this season. His versatility could be a key asset for Madrid as Havertz played in three different positions this season: centre-forward, attacking midfield and the right wing.

He would also bring a different skill set to the team than Asensio due to his aerial ability. His record in big games also holds him in good stead, scoring in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021.

#2 Sergio Arribas

Sergio Arribas, the Real Madrid Castilla player, has set the Primera Federacion alight this season, scoring 18 goals and setting up a further seven goals. His contributions were pivotal in helping Castilla challenge to obtain promotion into the Segunda Division. The side finished third behind Racing de Ferrol and Alcorcon.

He has only made four appearances for the first team this season. However, his standout appearance came in the Club World Cup semi-final against El Ahly when he came on as a second-half substitute and scored Madrid’s fourth goal in a 4-1 win.

The left-footed 21-year-old is a good fit to replace Asensio as he has played in various attacking positions. He has scored eight goals and given five assists in 17 appearances from the attacking midfield position and six goals and three assists in 14 appearances from the right wing position.

#1 Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz has been on loan at AC Milan from Real Madrid for the last three seasons. He has 18 goals and 15 assists in 124 appearances for the Rossoneri, including seven goals and assists each in all competitions this season.

AC Milan had the option to sign Diaz permanently; however, it is reported that the 23-year-old will return to Real Madrid next season, with the Spanish side opting to hold on to the player that they signed from Manchester City in 2019.

His experience at the San Siro could prove to be invaluable to Los Blancos. He was integral to the 2021-22 Milan team that won their first league title in 11 years. He also scored the lone goal in the Round of 16 tie against Tottenham Hotspur this season on their way to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

