3 players Chelsea gave up too quickly

Chelsea are one of the most popular and successful football clubs in Europe. The Blues finished third in the EPL table last season while also reaching the finals of the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

The Blues are known for their extravagant spending in the transfer market. They have completed several record-breaking transfers in recent years. The London club have also transformed several promising players into global stars.

However, several footballers have struggled to deliver at Stamford Bridge but have found success elsewhere. On that note, we look at three players Chelsea gave up too quickly.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah struggled at Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah arrived at Chelsea from FC Basel with a lot of promise in the 2014 summer transfer window. However, the Egyptian struggled to live up to the hype, scoring just two goals in 13 league appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues loaned him out to Fiorentina and then AS Roma before selling him permanently to the Giallorossi in the 2016 summer window. Salah revived his career with the Rome-based club, scoring 15 league goals during the 2016-17 season.

His impressive performances at the Stadio Olimpico earned him a move to Premier League giants Liverpool in 2017. The Egyptian has established himself among the best players in the world since joining the Reds.

Salah has played 180 league games for the Merseysiders so far, scoring 118 goals. The 30-year-old attacker won the 'PFA Player of the Year' award during his debut season and also boasts three 'Premier League Golden Boots' in his trophy cabinet.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne failed to live up to his hype at Chelsea.

Chelsea spent £9 million (via Bleacher Report) to sign Kevin De Bruyne from Genk in the 2012 winter transfer window. However, De Bruyne failed to impress during his time at Stamford Bridge, making just three Premier League appearances. The Blues eventually sold the Belgian to Wolfsburg in 2014 after loaning him to Werder Bremen a year before.

The Belgium international came on his own after joining the German side, registering 13 goals and 27 assists in 51 league appearances. He won the 'Bundesliga Player of the Year' in the 2014-15 campaign.

De Bruyne joined Premier League club Manchester City in the summer of 2015. The Belgium international has been a key member of the Cityzens squad since then, helping them win 11 major trophies, including four Premier League titles.

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times Kevin De Bruyne really is worth his weight in gold. He simply breeds high quality moments.

Kevin De Bruyne really is worth his weight in gold. He simply breeds high quality moments.https://t.co/qcDj1bax9N

The 31-year-old midfielder was included in the PFA 'Premier League Team of the Year' on four separate occasions. He has also won the 'PFA Players' Player of the Year' award twice.

#3 Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku left Chelsea to rejoin Inter.

Chelsea spent a massive transfer fee of £20 million including add-ons (via Nieuws) to sign 18-year-old Romelu Lukaku from Anderlecht in 2011. The striker failed to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge, failing to score a single goal in 10 league appearances.

He joined Everton permanently after spending two seasons on loan at West Brom and then with Toffees. Lukaku established himself as among the most lethal strikers in PL with the Merseyside outfit, scoring 53 goals in 110 appearances after his permanent move.

The Belgium international joined Manchester United in 2017 before landing at Inter Milan in 2019. He helped the Nerazzurri end their Serie A title drought and was re-signed by Chelsea during the transfer window last summer.

The 29-year-old striker struggled during his second spell at Stamford Bridge as well, scoring just eight goals in 26 appearances. Lukaku moved back to Inter on loan earlier in the ongoing window.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far