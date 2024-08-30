3 players Chelsea could look to sell on transfer deadline day

Today (August 30) is the deadline day of the 2024 summer transfer window, and Chelsea are yet to conclude their incoming and outgoing business. Of course, this does not mean that the Blues have not been busy this summer. They very much have.

Stamford Bridge has welcomed 11 players since the window opened. They have continued their plan to get in youngsters from across the world, with some coming from Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, and even the USA.

They have also made a bunch of sales, letting go of academy products like Ian Maatsen and Conor Gallagher. In total, they have let go of 10 players, including four on free transfers.

However, before the summer transfer window started, the Blues had a massive squad of over 40 players. With incomings and outgoings match up fairly, they have still retained a rather large squad. Manager Enzo Maresca has said he will only make use of half the entire squad, which means a notable bulk have been deemed surplus to requirements (via Standard).

This will see a number of players who might get stuck at the club till the January transfer window without playing a single game. Chelsea, in order to save money, would rather get them off their wage bill, than keep players who are not useful to the manager.

This means that the Stamford Bridge hierarchy will be the most of the transfer deadline day. All that being said, let us look at three players the Blues could look to sell today:

#3 Armando Broja - Forward

Armando Broja's career at Stamford Bridge never really took off. After a season where he managed just six starts between Chelsea and Fulham (on loan), it's pretty likely that the club will be looking to offload the striker. He managed just two goals across all competitions last season, which didn't help his cause either.

AC Milan were interested in signing the 22-year-old earlier in the window, and maybe a move abroad could revive his career (via Sempre Milan). The striker also saw a proposed move to Ipswich collapse, so fingers crossed during these last hours of the window.

#2 Axel Disasi - Defender

This one might come as a bit of a surprise, as Disasi only just joined Chelsea last summer reportedly for €45 million. He was a mainstay in the team for most of the season, with 31 league appearances.

However, with recent developments at the club, the Blues are looking to offload him as he has fallen down Enzo Maresca's pecking order. Chelsea also prefer Trevoh Chalobah over him, and would happily include the former in the first team if Disasi goes to Newcastle United.

#1 Raheem Sterling - Winger

Much was expected of Sterling when he joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022. The English winger had played for Liverpool prior to his spell at City and the Blues were hoping for a winger in his prime. He has not done too badly at the Bridge though, making 31 goal contributions in 81 appearances.

However, Enzo Maresca has no intentions of working with Raheem Sterling. Where he could go this summer is uncertain, but is reportedly interested in a move to Manchester United.

Crystal Palace also have some interest in his services, having been earmarked as favorites to sign him a week prior.

