3 Players FC Barcelona should consider buying in January

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 629 // 28 Dec 2018, 11:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona need some reinforcements to win the Champions League this season

FC Barcelona is leading the La Liga table with 37 points from 17 matches. They have also drawn against a relatively easy opposition in Olympique Lyon in the round of 16 of UEFA Champions League. Barcelona should actually fancy their chances of winning the treble this year as they have been in really good form after their initial slump.

However, there are some aging players in their side and they might consider signing some new players in the January transfer window as their long-term replacements. They might want to sell some players as well to lighten their squad and to accommodate the new signings.

In this article, we would look at the three players Barcelona might sign in the January transfer window.

#1 Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has been in scintillating form for Tottenham this season

Eriksen has already been linked to Real Madrid/ However, his playing style will suit Barcelona than Real Madrid. The Danish playmaker has also impressed the Barcelona hierarchy with a fine display against them when Tottenham visited Camp Nou to play a Champions League tie.

Barcelona does have players like Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Arthur Melo in their midfield, but none of the aforementioned players have the silken touch and ball-skills possessed by Eriksen.

He already has five goals and eight assists from his 22 matches for Tottenham this season. He has also been one of the better players in the Premier League this season. Tottenham is now at the third position in the league and also qualified from a tough group for the round of 16 in the Champions League. A large share of credit for the same should go to Eriksen.

The playmaker also has the tactical flexibility to play in different positions in the midfield. He prefers to play as an attacking midfielder but can drop down to central midfield as well to create moves from there. He could be an invaluable addition to the Barca line-up. His partnership with Phillipe Coutinho will be a dream one for the Catalan giants.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement