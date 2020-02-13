3 players Manchester City should look to sign in summer of 2020

Abhishek Mahendra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Man City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City has not been able to perform as their fans would have liked. The Blues of Manchester have been not been able to compete with Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool. One of the key reasons for the dip in the form of Guardiola's team is the unstable backline. With Aymeric Laporte been injured for the majority of the season and John Stones not performing up to the expectations, City's defense has only kept 8 clean sheets in 25 matches in the premier league and conceded 29 goals.

The injury to Laporte and inconsistency of John Stones and Nicolás Otamendi has forced Guardiola to play Fernandinho as a center-back. The influence of Fernandinho is massively missed in the midfield, with Rodri not able to adapt to the premier league as expected.

David Silva's departure in the summer is a huge void to be filled, with Leroy Sané's future still undecided regarding the speculation of him joining the German giants Bayern Munich. Here are the three players that can add more quality to the squad and help Pep's side to be back on the standards they previously set.

#3 Marquinhos

Marquinhos has been a rock for PSG this season

Manchester City's defense has been quite unstable as there have been many changes in the backline with the likes of Aymeric Laporte out injured. Fernandinho has been filling in the center-back spot due to which there has been a huge gap in the midfield. To reach the previous heights, Pep Guardiola needs an experienced center-back.

Marquinhos is a perfect recruit for the cityzens as he and Aymeric Laporte can form a formidable center-back partnership next season. Marquinhos has been the first name in the starting eleven for the French giants - PSG. Currently recovering from a thigh muscle strain, the Brazilian has often been deployed as a defensive midfielder by Thomas Tuchel, showing his versatility on the pitch.

The €65 m rated defender averages 2.3 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game in 16 games played in the Ligue 1. The Brazilian national likes to play short passes and has a staggering 93.7 pass success percentage. Not only is he good at maintaining possession but can also play defense splitting passes, having a good eye for through balls. If City can sign Marquinhos for the coming season, they can have a lethal center-back partnership for a long time.

Note: All statistics as of February 13, 2020

1 / 3 NEXT