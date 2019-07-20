3 players Manchester United should offload before the transfer window closes

Manchester United have performed reasonably well in the transfer window thus far, having drafted in a couple of young and exciting players already. While a host of football stars across Europe continue to be linked to the English giants, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. would also like to trim their squad to an extent.

With almost two weeks of the pre-season campaign over, Solskjaer must have chalked out a lucid clutch of players who are expected to bridge the gulf between the Red Devils and the league's pacesetters.

Towards the end of last season, Solskjaer emphasized on being ruthless and reviving the 'United DNA'. Since the Norwegian's arrival at Old Trafford, Manchester United have offloaded three players in Marouane Fellaini, Antonio Valencia, and Ander Herrera.

In the aftermath of a disastrous 2018/19 campaign, United have made steady progress this summer in terms of recruitment and preparations. To improve the group as a whole, getting rid of the under-performing players is as essential as bringing in new faces.

Keeping United's rebuild in mind, let us take a look at three players who should continue their careers away from Old Trafford next season.

#3 Phil Jones

It is almost impossible to separate Phil Jones from the comical errors. Whenever the Englishman is around, an apprehensive mood takes over the United supporters. There are people who still talk about the potential Jones possesses, but lack of consistency over the last few seasons has been a major cause for concern.

The 27-year-old was rewarded with a four-year contract extension in February, initiating a plethora of debates over the club's ambition. With an incessant record of injuries and Red Devils' pursuit of a top drawer center-half, Phil Jones is the one who looks certain to create some space in already stacked department.

Jones' age and decent abilities will make it viable for Ed Woodward to find a potential suitor for the defender. The ongoing pre-season campaign could be the last of Jones in a United shirt.

