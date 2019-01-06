3 players Manchester United should sign in January

United will look to improve their current squad with some vital signings in the January transfer window

The 2018/19 season has crossed the halfway mark as the teams are beginning to realize their own strengths and weaknesses. The winter transfer window is open now and it always is advantageous to the teams who are looking to strengthen their squad. New signings at the January transfer window is always productive as it increases the squad depth and improves the team to perform better in the second half of the season.

Manchester United will surely be looking to take the advantage of the winter transfer window in this month as they look to challenge for the top-four spot in the Premier League. The team has endured one of their worst starts in the Premier League history this season.

Their poor start resulted in the sacking of their former manager, Jose Mourinho, in the month of December. However, Manchester United has slowly turned things around under the guidance of their new caretaker manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

Manchester United registered their fifth consecutive win last night and it's evident that his arrival has brought positive vibes at Old Trafford.

Despite the recent good displays, the poor start was not entirely the fault of Jose Mourinho. Some of the players have failed to impress even under the reign of the new caretaker boss. With new crucial games lining up in the second half of the season, Manchester United will be looking to bolster their squad with some new additions.

Without further ado, let us take a look at three players who can fit well with Manchester United.

#1 Kalidou Koulibaly

FC Internazionale v SSC Napoli - Serie A

United has conceded the most number of goals among the top ten teams in the Premier League table. It is very evident that the former Premier League champions need reinforcement in the back as they struggle to keep a clean sheet in most games.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United board decides to splash on a defender in the January transfer window. The 27-year-old Center back from Napoli is having one of the best seasons of his career in 2018/19. He is tall, fast, agile and powerful with immense defensive capabilities and he is just the player who can fit into Manchester United squad easily.

Moreover, the defender from Senegal is subjected to racial abuse in the Seria A which may prompt him to choose a new destination. There is no doubt that Koulibaly will be the player to watch out for at Old Trafford if the deal goes through.

