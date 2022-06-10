3 players Newcastle United could sign during the summer transfer window

Newcastle United are likely to have a major overhaul of their squad during the upcoming transfer window (as per Neil Jones via Give Me Sport).

A consortium led by Amanda Staveley bought the Magpies for £305 million (as per The Athletic) in October last year. According to 90min, the new owners will hand Eddie Howe a transfer budget of close to £100 million during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The club have already confirmed the signing of left-back Matty Targett for £15 million(as per Sky Sports) from Aston Villa earlier this month. Targett impressed during his loan-spell at St. James Park last season.

The 44-year old manager is likely to bring more fresh faces to the squad before the start of next season. On that note, here's a list of three players Newcastle United could sign during the upcoming summer transfer window.

#3 Sven Botman

ASven Botman could join Newcastle United this transfer window

Newcastle United struggled defensively last season, conceding 62 goals in 38 league games. Signing a new defender will be among the key priorities for Eddie Howe during this off-season.

Lille FC's Sven Botman has emerged as the Toons' top defensive target in recent months. According to the Telegraph, the Tyneside club are close to signing the Netherlands international.

Robin Bairner @RBairner Newcastle are close to securing Lille defender Sven Botman, according to the Telegraph.



Had previously seemed that he would be heading to Milan with Renato Sanches, but now looks like the Rossoneri will have to settle upon just the Portugal midfielder. Newcastle are close to securing Lille defender Sven Botman, according to the Telegraph.Had previously seemed that he would be heading to Milan with Renato Sanches, but now looks like the Rossoneri will have to settle upon just the Portugal midfielder. https://t.co/JBrf9A3a5J

The 22-year old defender has been a consistent performer for Les Dogues since joining from Ajax in the summer transfer window of 2020. Botsman has played 62 league games for the club so far, scoring three goals. He was one of Lille's star performers during their Ligue 1 winning campaign in 2021-22.

Botsman's key strengths are his physicality and passing skills, along with his ability in the air. According to WhoScored, he averaged one tackle, one interception, 4.5 clearances, and 2.3 aerial duels won per 90 in the Ligue 1 last season. Other than that, he registered a passing completion rate of 88.1% in the league.

According to the Mirror, AC Milan are competing with Newcastle United to secure the services of the Dutch defender. It will take a lot of pursuation for Howe to bring him to St. James Park.

#2 Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby impressed with his performances in Bundesliga last season

According to the Daily Mail, Moussa Diaby has been closely linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks.

The Frances international enjoyed an impressive season in the Bundesliga last term, scoring 13 goals and assisting 12 more. He caught attention with his pace and dribbling skills, coupled with his ability to break the opposition defense with his slick passing.

According to WhoScored, he averaged 1.7 shots, 1.9 key passes and 1.8 dribbles per 90 in the Bundesliga last season. Apart from that, Diaby is also versatile and can play anywhere across the forward line or as an attacking midfielder.

According to the Daily Mail, Bayer Leverkusen are demanding a transfer fee of close to £63 million for selling their prized assets. It remains to be seen if Newcastle United can match that valuation.

#3 Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake struggled for game time at Manchester City

According to talkSPORT, Nathan Ake is another player linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks.

The Dutch defender has struggled for regular game time since joining Manchester City from AFC Bournemouth during the summer transfer window of 2020. He has managed to start just 19 EPL games for the Cityzens in the last two seasons. Ake could look to move away from the Etihad Stadium for regular gametime during the upcoming transfer window.

His former boss Eddie Howe has shown interest in signing him in recent weeks. Ake has worked under Howe during his time at Bournemouth.

The 27-year-old is a versatile defender who can play at the heart of the defence, left-back or as a defensive midfielder. He averaged 1.1 tackles, 1.5 clearances, and 60.7 passes per 90 in 14 EPL appearances last season (stats from WhoScored).

According to the Times (via The Boot Room), West Ham United are also interested in signing the Cityzens defender. Eddie Howe has a tough battle on his hands to sign him during the upcoming transfer window.

