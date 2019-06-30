3 players PSG could sign this summer

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to improve his squad in the summer

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain yet again failed to make a mark in the UEFA Champions League in the recently concluded campaign. Despite investing heavily in talented footballers, an unexpected loss to a young Manchester United team in the knockout stages of the tournament will make the PSG management re-think its transfer strategy.

With the amount of talent at their disposal, another League title will definitely be on the cards next season. However, to fulfill the club's Champions League aspirations, Thomas Tuchel needs to make a few intelligent signings this summer.

Gianluigi Buffon and Dani Alves have left the club while Adrien Rabiot is certain to leave PSG as his contract ends at the end of this month. Hence, a few signings to replace these players also need to be made.

On that note, here are 3 players PSG could sign in the ongoing transfer window.

#3 Gianluigi Donnarumma

AC Milan's Donnarumma could solve PSG's goalkeeping issues

Paris Saint-Germain do have a long-term goalkeeping issue to deal with. With legendary stopper Gianluigi Buffon not deciding to renew his contract, Thomas Tuchel has France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola as the only senior goalkeeper in the squad. There are reservations about the Frenchman's form and it is the right time for PSG to invest in another stopper.

Donnarumma is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world right now and the Italian has already shown that he has immense potential in between the goal posts. Although PSG has also been linked with a move to David De Gea, the Spaniard would be an expensive option. Moreover, De Gea is nearing his 30's and has been in inconsistent form last season.

Hence, Donnarumma is the most viable option for PSG to invest in the current transfer market.

