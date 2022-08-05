3 players PSG could sign in the coming weeks

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign despite winning the Ligue 1 title. The Paris outfit failed to get past the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. They were also eliminated from the Coupe de France in the Round of 16 by OGC Nice.

Their poor performances on the field led to the sacking of manager Mauricio Pochettino last month. The French giants have appointed Christophe Galtier as their new gaffer ahead of next season.

The former Nice manager is currently working on assembling his squad ahead of next season. He has bought in Vitinha, Nordi Mukiele, Hugo Ekitike and Renato Sanches so far this window. Galtier recently confirmed that he is looking to bring in more fresh faces to his squad before the deadline.

New striker. Paris Saint-Germain manager Galtier confirms there will be “three more signings” this summer after Renato Sanches, Vitinha, Mukiele & Ekitike.Luís Campos plan is pretty clear:New centre back;New midfielder;New striker. Paris Saint-Germain manager Galtier confirms there will be “three more signings” this summer after Renato Sanches, Vitinha, Mukiele & Ekitike. 🔵🔴 #PSGLuís Campos plan is pretty clear:▫️ New centre back;▫️ New midfielder;▫️ New striker.

On that note, we look at three players PSG could sign in the coming weeks.

#1 Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva could leave Manchester City in the ongoing window.

According to reports, PSG have entered the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The Portugal international is one of the most talented midfielders of his generation. He has played 166 league games since joining the CItyzens from AS Monaco in 2017, scoring 29 goals.

The Lisbon-born midfielder has helped the Manchester-based club win 11 trophies so far, including four Premier League titles. He won Manchester City's 'Player of the Year' for the 2018-19 campaign and was also included in the PFA 'Team of the Year' twice.

“I want Bernardo to stay here, 100%. We will see what happens”. Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva and Barcelona: “I would love for Bernardo to continue, but… I don't know what will happen. Players sometimes have a desire and I'm not a person to stop a person's desire”.“I want Bernardo to stay here, 100%. We will see what happens”. Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva and Barcelona: “I would love for Bernardo to continue, but… I don't know what will happen. Players sometimes have a desire and I'm not a person to stop a person's desire”. 🚨🔵 #MCFC“I want Bernardo to stay here, 100%. We will see what happens”. https://t.co/xK3w832GnT

As per Le10Sport (via Footmercato), PSG are preparing to make a bid in the region of €80 million to lure Silva away from the Etihad Stadium. However, they will face competition from Barcelona, who have also shown interest in signing the midfielder.

#2 Goncalo Inacio

Goncalo Inacio has been linked with a move to PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that he will look to add one more centre-back to his squad before the transfer deadline. According to Fabrizio Romano, Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio is one of the players PSG's football advisor Luis Campos is interested in.

Inacio has established himself as among the most promising defenders in Europe following an impressive 2021-22 season at José Alvalade Stadium. He played 28 league games last term, registering four goals, and two assists while helping keep 14 clean sheets.

The 20-year-old was named Primeira Liga 'Defender of the Month' in December of 2021 and the SJPF 'Young Player of the Month' in November of 2021.

According to A Bola, the Portuguese club are demanding a transfer fee of close to €45 million to sell Inacio. It remains to be seen if the Paris outfit are willing to pay that sort of amount to sign a 20-year-old defender.

#3 Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko is one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Signing a new striker is also among the key priorities for Christophe Galtier in the ongoing window. RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko is among the players who have been linked with PSG in that regard.

Sesko is currently among the most sought-after attackers in Europe. He enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Austrian Bundesliga with RB Salzburg last term.

Sesko scored five goals and registered one assist in 24 league appearances. He has started the current season brilliantly and has already registered one goal and an assist in two league appearances.

According to reports, PSG are among seven top European clubs interested in signing the Slovenia international. Galtier has a battle on his hands to snap Sesko up.

