PSG enter race to sign 27-year-old Barcelona target who could cost €80-85 million: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who has been heavily linked with a permanent move to Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window.

Silva, who has three years left on his deal at the Etihad Stadium, has lifted four Premier League trophies during his five-year stint in Manchester. He has featured in 250 matches across all competitions for the Premier League champions, registering 48 goals and 50 assists.

A technically gifted midfield operator, the 27-year-old has been offered to Barcelona by Manchester City, as per L'Equipe. The Blaugrana are expected to struggle to meet the player's valuation unless they offload midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United.

According to Le10Sport (via Footmercato), PSG are prepared to lure Silva away from the Etihad outfit for a fee in the region of €80 million to €85 million. The report also added that the Portuguese is not against a return to Ligue 1, where he previously plied his trade for Monaco.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos has reportedly made Silva his priority this summer to strengthen the Parisians' midfield. With no proper agreement in place between Barcelona and Manchester City, the Ligue 1 giants are in a position to hijack a potential permanent deal.

Silva, who played in France for three years between 2014 and 2017, lifted the Ligue 1 title in the 2016-17 season. He scored 24 goals and provided 15 assists in 101 Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco.

Meanwhile, PSG are inching closer to signing Lille midfielder Renato Sanches for a fee of €15 million, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The personal terms have already been agreed between the club and the 24-year-old, who is set to sign a long-term contract.

So far, the Parisians have roped in midfielder Vitinha from Porto, right-back Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig, left-back Nuno Mendes from Sporting CP and striker Hugo Ekitike on loan from Reims.

PSG put 15 players up for sale

According to Corriere dello Sport, PSG are open to offloading 15 players this summer. Players like superstar Neymar, defender Presnel Kimpembe and striker Mauro Icardi are reportedly free to leave.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, Layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pablo Sarabia, Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, and Sergio Rico have also been placed on the transfer list.

The record Ligue 1 winners are also open to offers for youngsters Arnaud Kalimuendo and Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe, as per the report.

