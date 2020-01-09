3 players Real Madrid must look to sign in the January transfer window

Real Madrid are in for a busy January window

Go back to the beginning of the season and there where talks of crisis. Currently, at the halfway mark of the season, the general mood around Santiago Bernabéu is of satisfaction. Real Madrid may not be the dominant force they used to be, yet they've been grinding out results and currently shares the spoils at the top of the table with FC Barcelona. While they kept things very tight at the back, their attack simply isn’t up to scratch for a title contender.

With the kind of firepower they already have at their disposal, the Los Blancos needs a touch up rather than a full makeover. If you are going to pick holes then perhaps one creative midfielder is the need of the hour. It's only a year since Luka Modric was pictured holding a Ballon d'Or but added nothing of note since. Despite being around for a while, Isco is still not an automatic pick at Real Madrid. The ever-dependable Toni Kroos and Casemiro still continue to impress yet neither of them boast too much of attacking prowess. Youth star Federico Valverde had a dream debut season, but he seldom operates on the creative side.

Real Madrid's summer recruitments have failed to hit the ground running, hence Florentino Perez would want to be more cautious with their signings this time around. They see this season as the perfect opportunity for redemption both on the European and domestic front, and they could do with some good recruitment.

In this article, we focus on 3 names that Real Madrid should consider signing in order to help them reclaim the lustre it squandered in the previous seasons.

#3 Donny van de Beek (Ajax)

Don van der Beek is immensely talented

There was some surprise when Eric Ten Hag's Ajax exceeded all expectations to make it to the semis of last season's Champions League. A great deal of that was down to the performances of a host of young starlets, including a 22-year-old Donny van de Beek, who, if not for the immense popularity of names like Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, and Hakim Ziyech, would have been a good shout for their player of the year.

A product of Ajax's renowned youth system, van de Beek proved an instant hit after his incorporation to their first-team squad. He plays around like a proper number 10 while possessing a number 8's dimension to his game, such is his versatility. This season, he already has a 13-goal involvement from 20 games, numbers worth noting for Real Madrid scouts, who are in search of an heir to Luka Modric's throne. Ajax would have no intention of letting him go unless a mouth-watering offer is put on the table. Even if a big sum is involved, it could prove to be a smart, long-term acquisition for the Los Blancos to make.

The ambitious Dutchman cannot really spend his prime years battling it out in a minnow league and may want to follow the footsteps of his former teammates de Jong and de Ligt to one of Europe's elites. And if at all Ajax decides to cut ties with van de Beek this winter, it's highly likely he would end up at Santiago Bernabéu.

