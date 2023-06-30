3 players who could replace Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea's captain if he leaves the club this summer

Chelsea's long-serving right back and current captain Cesar Azpilicueta could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer. According to the Sun, new manager Mauricio Pochettino has sanctioned his exit, and the 33-year-old could leave for a nominal fee or on a free transfer.

Azpilicueta joined the Blues in 2012 from French club Olympique Marseille. Since then, he has gone on to win every trophy possible with the club, creating a legendary status for himself at the Bridge.

Italian club Inter Milan are interested in signing the veteran Spanish defender, who faces stiff competition from Reece James and last summer's signing Malo Gusto.

If he eventually leaves the five-time Premier League champions, there will be a huge leadership vacuum to fill. The Blues are currently bereft of top experienced personnel following the exits of players like N'golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic this summer.

Thus, we look at three players who could become the club's next skipper after Azpilicueta's possible exit.

#3. Reece James

Reece James is a future club captain candidate

Right-back Reece James is an ideal candidate for the captain's armband at Chelsea. The 28-year-old is one of the club's most reliable players and has shown maturity despite his age.

A Chelsea academy graduate, the 23-year-old is seen as a long-term player at Stamford Bridge and a future club captain. He will be the only academy graduate brought into the first team by Frank Lampard in 2019 who is still contracted to the club after Manchester United reached an agreement to sign Mason Mount for £60 million.

James is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League at the moment. Giving him leadership responsibilities would further boost his confidence and keep him committed to the club for the long term.

#2. Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizablaga has been at Stamford Bridge since 2018

Kepa Arrizabalaga will become the oldest-serving first-team member at Stamford Bridge if Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea this summer. The Spanish shot-stopper joined the Blues in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper (€80 million).

Despite not living up to expectations based on the huge fee paid for his services, the 28-year-old has managed to keep his head above water at the west London club. Kepa has produced some standout performances for Chelsea. He recently won the 2022-23 Premier League Save of the Season award.

The Spaniard is currently the Blues' first-choice goalkeeper following Edouard Mendy's transfer to Al-Ahli and could cement the spot barring another goalkeeper recruitment this summer.

Pochettino named Hugo Lloris as the club captain during his time at Tottenham Hotspur and could do the same with Kepa.

#1. Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva is the current vice-captain

Thiago Silva is one of the most experienced and reliable players in the current Chelsea squad. The veteran Brazilian defender is the club's current vice-captain and should automatically inherit the captain's armband if Azpilicueta leaves Stamford Bridge soon.

The 38-year-old has been one of the club's top performers since joining in 2020 from Paris Saint Germain (PSG). He was named Chelsea Player of the Year last season for giving the club his all despite a subpar season.

Silva is not bereft of leadership qualities. He is the current captain of the Brazilian national team and also captained PSG prior to his transfer to Stamford Bridge. A vocal and dominant figure, he is the perfect leader for Pochettino's side.

