3 Players to Pick & Drop for GW10: Fantasy Premier League 2019 | FPL Tips

For the first time since 2014/15 (excluding blank game-weeks), we have had two back-to-back game-weeks with average scores of less than 40. The season has been difficult to predict so far with the 0-0 draw that Bournemouth and Norwich played out summarizing it in a nutshell. Both teams had yet to keep a clean sheet, had the worst defensive stats in the league but somehow still contrived to keep each other out.

Only Raheem Sterling picked up any attacking returns out of the top 10 picked captains and that too was just a paltry five points. Things are expected to revert to normal as the season goes on and as FPL managers we should recognize these game weeks as anomalies rather than the rule.

Be patient with your picks and trust your decision-making process, things will turn around soon. The points spread is slim due to low scores everywhere and just one good game week can propel you up the overall standings.

3 Players to Pick this Gameweek

1) Raheem Sterling (AVL) –

Raheem Sterling was involved in all of Manchester City’s five goals in their Champions League fixture against Atalanta as the winger assisted Sergio Aguero’s first goal, won the penalty for his second and then went on to bag a hattrick himself.

Although he has only notched two attacking returns in the last six-game weeks, he continues to post impressive underlying statistics.

No midfielder has taken more shots in the box (SiB) than Sterling’s 26 this season and only John McGinn (12) has landed more shots on target (SoT) than his 11.

He also leads the way for ‘big chances’ with 11. Manchester City top all the attacking metrics – goals (29), shots (189), SoT (70) and ‘big chances’ (43) and will be looking to keep the pressure on Liverpool as they host a porous Aston Villa side.

The Villans have allowed more shots (162) than any team in the league and only Norwich City (103) have allowed opponents more SiB than their 100. The standout captain pick this week.

