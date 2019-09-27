3 Players to Pick & drop (FPL) - Fantasy Premier League 2019

Man. City’s 8-0 thumping of the Hornets took centerstage in gameweek seven as the Champions bounced back after their loss to Norwich. Sterling was rested entirely which brought a lot of vice-captains into play and many managers who had their VC on de Bruyne benefited handsomely. Despite facing a promoted team, Liverpool attackers are not mentioned as Sheff.

Utd have very good defensive statistics and could be tough to break down on their own patch. Captaincy is likely to be split across several options this week and it’s a great week to gamble on a differential option. I have included Mount over Abraham as the former is more nailed on to play 90 minutes and has multiple avenues for points with his set piece duties.

Players to pick for your FPL Team

Sergio Aguero (eve)

Aguero was unlucky to get only nine points against Watford in Man. City’s 8-0 demolition, as the Argentine was afforded four ‘big chances’ but landed only one shot on target (SoT). However, his underlying statistics indicate that he remains the most explosive asset in the game and the standout captain pick this week. No player has scored more than his eight league goals and he also tops the table for shots (25), shots in the box (SiB) (25) and ‘big chances’ (11). Only Pukki (14) has landed more SoT than the Argentine’s nine. Man. City top the table for goals (24), shots (130), SiB (94), SoT (49) and ‘big chances’ (32) and investment in their attack is absolutely essential. Their opponents Everton have conceded nine goals in the last four gameweeks after conceding zero in the first two. Although they have allowed only 19 SoT, the second lowest in the league, they have allowed opponents 13 ‘big chances’ with only five teams faring worse. With all the fan unrest at Goodison, Aguero is likely to pile on the misery on Marco Silva and should be your captain this week if you own him.

